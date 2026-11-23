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New MasterClass Certificate Course Teaches Professionals to Make the Calls AI Can't
Cassie Kozyrkov, Google's first Chief Decision Scientist, and DJ Patil, America's first
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the personalized learning platform unlocking human potential with the world's best, today announced Data-Driven Decision-Making in the Age of AI, a MasterClass Certificates course taught by Cassie Kozyrkov, Google's first Chief Decision Scientist, and DJ Patil, the first U.S. Chief Data Scientist. Through video lessons, AI roleplay, hands-on exercises and a capstone project, learners progress through a real challenge from their own work or life and build a personal, AI-powered system they can use again and again. The course is available now for enrollment.
Kozyrkov and Patil draw on their experience at Google and in the White House to teach learners how to break a complex problem into its parts, test each option against the evidence and know when to stop researching and take action. Along the way, learners use AI to generate options and check their reasoning, and recognize when not to trust its output.
How the course works: The self-paced course spans eight modules and covers nine core skills, from framing a problem and generating options to evaluating evidence and communicating a recommendation. Learners practice defending their call to AI roleplay partners who push back. From day one, they work in an interactive, AI-powered Decision Operating System they can use in ChatGPT or Claude, applying each lesson to real choices in real time. As they progress, they build and personalize it into a tool they can keep using long after the course ends.
After completing the course, learners will be able to:
Pricing:
Download the trailer here: https://youtu.be/JFybwQYPRbA
About MasterClass:
Beyond the membership, MasterClass brings that same access to the world's best for professional education. MasterClass Executive is a 16-week selective program developed with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business that pairs core business skills with the AI skills that are reshaping them. Working professionals learn in a live cohort with support from an AI tutor, 30+ world-class instructors and hands-on AI Labs with leading companies, without pausing their careers or taking on debt. MasterClass Certificates teach in-demand skills, developed with the organizations and experts known for them. Each certificate course runs 15 to 20 hours over six weeks and culminates in a capstone project, giving learners a credential they can share with employers.
For more information, visit masterclass.com.
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SOURCE MasterClass