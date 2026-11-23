[November 23, 2026] New MasterClass Certificate Course Teaches Professionals to Make the Calls AI Can't Tweet

Cassie Kozyrkov, Google's first Chief Decision Scientist, and DJ Patil, America's first

Chief Data Scientist, teach a repeatable system for using AI to weigh evidence and

make high-stakes choices SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the personalized learning platform unlocking human potential with the world's best, today announced Data-Driven Decision-Making in the Age of AI, a MasterClass Certificates course taught by Cassie Kozyrkov, Google's first Chief Decision Scientist, and DJ Patil, the first U.S. Chief Data Scientist. Through video lessons, AI roleplay, hands-on exercises and a capstone project, learners progress through a real challenge from their own work or life and build a personal, AI-powered system they can use again and again. The course is available now for enrollment. Kozyrkov and Patil draw on their experience at Google and in the White House to teach learners how to break a complex problem into its parts, test each option against the evidence and know when to stop researching and take action. Along the way, learners use AI to generate options and check their reasoning, and recognize when not to trust its output. How the course works: The self-paced course spans eight modules and covers nine core skills, from framing a problem and generating options to evaluating evidence and communicating a recommendation. Learners practice defending their call to AI roleplay partners who push back. From day one, they work in an interactive, AI-powered Decision Operating System they can use in ChatGPT or Claude, applying each lesson to real choices in real time. As they progress, they build and personalize it into a tool they can keep using long after the course ends. After completing the course, learners will be able to: Focus on the problem that matters by untangling complex decisions and getting clear on wha they're actually trying to achieve.

Uncover options others miss, using reframing, new perspectives and AI to move beyond either-or choices.

Test before committing by uncovering weak assumptions, questioning convincing claims and weighing the evidence behind each option.

Make a call they can stand behind, knowing when to stop researching, how to explain their reasoning and how to respond to pushback.

Turn experience into better judgment by separating good decisions from lucky outcomes, and build a reusable system for their next tough call. The instructors: Cassie Kozyrkov , first Chief Decision Scientist at Google. Kozyrkov founded decision intelligence, a field that combines data and human judgment to help people make better decisions. At Google, she spent nearly a decade training leaders to turn complex information into clear, defensible calls.

, first Chief Decision Scientist at Google. Kozyrkov founded decision intelligence, a field that combines data and human judgment to help people make better decisions. At Google, she spent nearly a decade training leaders to turn complex information into clear, defensible calls. DJ Patil, first U.S. Chief Data Scientist and co-coiner of the term "data scientist." Patil has led high-stakes work in the White House, Silicon Valley and venture capital. From national security to complex healthcare challenges, he brings firsthand experience weighing evidence and making tough calls through uncertainty. Pricing:

MasterClass Certificate courses start at $249 and include one year of access to all videos, readings, case studies, assignments and quizzes, plus a 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee. Learners who complete the course receive a MasterClass certificate they can add to their résumé and LinkedIn profile. For more information about MasterClass Certificates, please visit: masterclass.com/certificates.

Download the trailer here: https://youtu.be/JFybwQYPRbA

Credit: courtesy of MasterClass About MasterClass:

MasterClass is the learning platform that gives access to the world's best. A membership offers unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes across business, leadership, wellness, writing and more: Negotiate with Chris Voss, build a business with Mark Cuban, cook with Gordon Ramsay, write with Shonda Rhimes and navigate relationships with Esther Perel. Beyond the membership, MasterClass brings that same access to the world's best for professional education. MasterClass Executive is a 16-week selective program developed with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business that pairs core business skills with the AI skills that are reshaping them. Working professionals learn in a live cohort with support from an AI tutor, 30+ world-class instructors and hands-on AI Labs with leading companies, without pausing their careers or taking on debt. MasterClass Certificates teach in-demand skills, developed with the organizations and experts known for them. Each certificate course runs 15 to 20 hours over six weeks and culminates in a capstone project, giving learners a credential they can share with employers. For more information, visit masterclass.com. Media Contact:

Tawnya Bear, MasterClass

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