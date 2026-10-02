[November 23, 2026] New Descartes Spot™ Solution Helps Freight Forwarders Capture More Shipment Opportunities with Faster Quoting Tweet

ATLANTA and LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the launch of Descartes Spot™, an innovative freight spot-rate solution designed to help freight forwarders improve quote win rates by returning 90% of customer requests for quotes within 30 seconds. “Speed and transparency are real competitive differentiators in freight forwarding,” said Henning Voss, VP Product Management at Descartes. “Forwarding is a fast-moving, high-pressure business. Sales teams are under significant strain, and facing huge volumes of requests from customers that require manual, time-consuming work. In a competitive market, the first credible offer often wins. Descartes Spot turns this pressure into an advantage: for 90% of customer quote requests, a competitive offer can be sent back to the customer in 30 seconds or less. This means forwarders can respond while the opportunity is still live and put their energy where it counts: their market knowledge, their relationships, and the deal itself. It turns quoting into a strategic, revenue-generating advantage.” Part of Descartes’ broker and forwarder enterprise systems suite, the cloud-based Descartes Spot solution enables freight forwarders to generate accurate, customer-ready spot quotes in seconds rather than hours or days. Featuring a dynamic rating engine, the solution combines live, API-driven carrier rates, schedules, applicable fees, surcharges, transit times, quotation management, margin controls and market benchmarking in a single platform, helping teams respond quickly without sacrificing accuracy or profitability. Users simply enter a port pairing to instantly receive multiple transportation options complete with routes, schedules, transit times and fully calculated costs. Using Descartes Spot, freight forwarders can: Win more shipment opportunities across 90% of quote requests by returning accurate quotes to customers in under 30 seconds

Provide customers with multiple routing and departure options across trade lanes

Save, manage, send and track quotes through integrated workflows

Eliminate manual rate gathering, spreadsheet-based quoting and carrier website searches/li>

Empower business development teams to generate quotes independently without operational bottlenecks

Protect margins with configurable pricing controls and Xeneta-powered market benchmarking Learn more about the Descartes Spot solution for freight forwarders.

About Descartes Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X . Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

[email protected] Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ broker and forwarder enterprise system solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes’ profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



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