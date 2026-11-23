[November 23, 2026] New report shows New York State's deteriorating local roads need a significant investment increase Tweet

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As New Yorkers prepare to hit the road during the busiest travel week of the year, the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways (NYSAOTSOH), the state's largest transportation organization, released an expert analysis ( https://tinyurl.com/paving-needs ) showing that the state's locally-owned roads need an investment of $3.4 billion annually to achieve a state of good repair. The network of roads and bridges in New York State's counties, cities, towns, and villages is massive: the 97,000 centerline miles of highways represent nearly 85% of the state's total public highway mileage. These thoroughfares are critical to the state in myriad ways: they function as essential corridors for freight movement, agriculture, tourism, and emergency response. "Unfortunately, funding levels for local road maintenance has been significantly eroded by inflation, allowing for pavement conditions to worsen and they are now accelerating at an alarming rate," said New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways President Theresa Burke. "Both state and local government highway funding has fallen far short of meeting the needs, resulting in higher vehicle operating costs for motorists, reduced safety and reliability, and greater future repair costs." According to "An Assessment of Paving Needs for Local Jurisdiction Highways in New York State," published in October 2026 ( https://tinyurl.com/Trip-Net ) the total annual contract cost required to achieve and maintain a state of good repair for local highways is estimated at $3.4 billion per year. Today, the New York State Comptroller's office estimates local governments are spending about $1 billion a year on pavement resurfacing projects, meaning current funding levels are $2.4 billion below the actual need.



NYSDOT Regional Grouping (Counties) 12-Year Needs

Estimate in billions Region 1 (Albany, Essex, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, Washington)

Region 3 (Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca, Tompkins)

Region 4 (Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, Wyoming)

Region 5 (Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara)



$15.8B Region 2 (Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida)

Region 6 (Allegany, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Yates)

Region 7 (Clinton, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence)

Region 9 (Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, Tioga)



$11.6B Region 8 (Columbia, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Ulster, Westchester)

Region 10 (Nassau, Suffolk) $13.6B

Total $41.0B In addition to the significant pavement needs facing local highway systems, the Office of the New York State Comptroller (OSC) released an analysis estimating the investment needed to maintain New York's locally owned bridges in "acceptable condition." ( https://tinyurl.com/ny-bridges ) Using Federal Highway Administration's National Bridge Inventory data, OSC defined acceptable condition as maintaining a bridge's primary structural components in either Good (ratings of 7–8) or Fair (ratings of 5–6) condition, and preventing them from deteriorating into Poor condition (ratings of 4 or below), where structural deterioration becomes more significant. OSC estimated that, as of 2023, approximately $9.6 billion would be needed to bring locally owned bridges outside New York City into acceptable condition. The Comptroller also cautioned that these costs are likely to increase as bridges age and increasingly severe weather accelerates their deterioration. If these bridge investments are spread over a 10-year period, the combined annual pavement and bridge investment needs outside New York City exceed $4.6 billion.This underscores the substantial and growing investment challenge facing local governments and the importance of addressing these needs in the development of the next NYSDOT capital program. In 2011, state lawmakers instituted the local property tax cap on municipalities outside of New York City. Property tax revenues are the largest source of revenue for most of the state's 1,600 municipalities. They fund the core operations of municipalities including salaries, highway maintenance and snow and ice control operations. A 2022 report by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, "Locally Owned Roads by the Numbers," noted that over the past decade local road spending by municipalities actually declined by seven percent. "All levels of government need to make a substantial and sustained commitment to close this massive gap," Burke said. "If driver fees, excluding tolls, collected by the state were distributed based on motorists' actual use of the local highway system, local governments would receive an injection of $2 billion annually." New York State has more than 12.3 million licensed drivers who travel nearly equal amounts on state-maintained and locally maintained roads. In 2023, New York State collected approximately $5.7 billion from its motorists through various taxes and fees, including DMV fees, state sales taxes on gasoline and motor vehicle purchases. Yet only $1.9 billion of these motorist fees were dedicated to highway infrastructure. If the state simply split these revenues with local governments the annual $3.4 billion local highway need would be met when combined with local investment. Burke, who also serves as Town of Red Hook Highway Superintendent in Dutchess County, added, "That infusion of desperately-needed funding would help to narrow the gap between needs and available resources, help stabilize pavement conditions, reduce long-term rehabilitation costs, and most importantly, ensure a safe and reliable highway system for the citizens of New York State." The 2025 report, "New York Transportation by the Numbers," (TRIP) (https://tinyurl.com/Trip-Net), found "New York roads provide a rough ride. 25% of major state and locally-owned roads and highways in New York are in poor condition. Driving on rough roads costs the average New York driver $733 annually in additional vehicle operating costs." That figure includes maintenance costs that are the result of hitting potholes and driving on poor road surfaces. This figure does not include the higher cost of fuel, which the AAA reports to be $4.13 a gallon. "Local highways are indispensable to New York's economic vitality and public safety," Burke said. "But growing fiscal pressure facing local highway departments across the state need immediate, direct relief for local governments that are responsible for 87% of New York's highways. Governor Hochul and state legislative leaders need to take action in the coming budget cycle to help communities absorb rising costs while preserving the condition and safety of essential infrastructure." The New York State Association of Town Highway Superintendents acts as a medium of instruction in highway construction and maintenance, ensures better and safer highways, and promotes and supports legislation that will benefit the best interest of the people in the towns of New York State. https://www.nystownhwys.org/ Media Contact: Kevin Keenan, [email protected] , 716-481-6806 (mobile) View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-shows-new-york-states-deteriorating-local-roads-need-a-significant-investment-increase-302947275.html SOURCE the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways

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