[September 24, 2025] New HireArt Survey Finds Contractors Value Stability and Development Over Flexibility

HireArt's 2025 Contractor Workforce Survey challenges gig economy assumptions and calls on employers to rethink contingent talent strategy. NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HireArt, the workforce management platform helping companies build, support, and retain top contingent talent, today released its 2025 Contractor Workforce Survey. The findings challenge long-standing assumptions about why workers choose contract roles and reveal that most contractors are seeking stability, growth opportunities, and permanent employment rather than prioritizing flexibility alone. Despite the industry narrative that workers want contract work for its flexibility, HireArt's data shows otherwise: 89% of contractors said they were open to contract work but did not actively seek it out, and only 14% are open to ongoing contract roles. Instead, the majority said they prefer permanent employment, with 24% stating their next role must be permanent. "Contractors aren't simply chasing flexibility, they're looking for respect, support, and a pathway to permanence," said Christopher Brower, Co-founder and President of HireArt. "This survey is a wake-up call for employers and staffing firms: treat contractors as valued contributors,and you'll unlock engagement and retention that benefits the whole organization."



Key Findings Professional development as a stepping stone : 30% of contractors identified training and skill-building as their top priority, with development ranking high overall (4.23/5). Workers see learning opportunities as essential to transitioning into permanent roles.

: 30% of contractors identified training and skill-building as their top priority, with development ranking high overall (4.23/5). Workers see learning opportunities as essential to transitioning into permanent roles. Benefits and communication both matter : When rating workplace priorities, contractors placed communication on par with health insurance and pay. Top factors included hourly compensation (4.62/5), quality of health insurance (4.57/5), timely employer support (4.54/5), affordability of health insurance (4.48/5), and strong communication (4.48/5).

: When rating workplace priorities, contractors placed on par with health insurance and pay. Top factors included hourly compensation (4.62/5), quality of health insurance (4.57/5), timely employer support (4.54/5), affordability of health insurance (4.48/5), and strong communication (4.48/5). Contract work as a bridge, not a destination: Workers overwhelmingly view contract roles as temporary stepping stones to stability, not lifestyle choices. The findings highlight a critical takeaway for employers: stop relying on "flexibility" to justify weak support for contractors. Companies that treat contingent workers as valued team members, offering growth and support, not just flexibility, will build a stronger, more engaged workforce.

For more insights, read the full report .

