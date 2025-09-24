TMCnet News
New HireArt Survey Finds Contractors Value Stability and Development Over Flexibility
HireArt's 2025 Contractor Workforce Survey challenges gig economy assumptions and calls on employers to rethink contingent talent strategy.
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HireArt, the workforce management platform helping companies build, support, and retain top contingent talent, today released its 2025 Contractor Workforce Survey. The findings challenge long-standing assumptions about why workers choose contract roles and reveal that most contractors are seeking stability, growth opportunities, and permanent employment rather than prioritizing flexibility alone.
Despite the industry narrative that workers want contract work for its flexibility, HireArt's data shows otherwise: 89% of contractors said they were open to contract work but did not actively seek it out, and only 14% are open to ongoing contract roles. Instead, the majority said they prefer permanent employment, with 24% stating their next role must be permanent.
"Contractors aren't simply chasing flexibility, they're looking for respect, support, and a pathway to permanence," said Christopher Brower, Co-founder and President of HireArt. "This survey is a wake-up call for employers and staffing firms: treat contractors as valued contributors,and you'll unlock engagement and retention that benefits the whole organization."
The findings highlight a critical takeaway for employers: stop relying on "flexibility" to justify weak support for contractors. Companies that treat contingent workers as valued team members, offering growth and support, not just flexibility, will build a stronger, more engaged workforce.
About HireArt
HireArt is a contract workforce operating system that lets companies source, employ, and manage top-performing contract workforces. We provide our clients with the tools and visibility needed to easily manage their contract workforce and staffing vendors in a single seamless, instantly-deployable platform.
