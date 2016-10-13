TMCnet News
New Report: Organizations Could Unlock $20,000+ Savings Per Data Analyst with Streamlined Workflows
dbt Labs and The Harris Poll's Analyst Revolution report reveals tool sprawl and inefficient workarounds drain productivity, while analysts seek AI platform investment
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs, the leader in standards for AI-ready structured data, today published its Analyst Revolution report, a comprehensive study uncovering costly inefficiencies and opportunities to maximize productivity in the work of enterprise data analysts. Developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, the report reveals that organizations are losing 9.1 hours per analyst each week to inefficient workflows, equating to $21,613 per employee annually. The findings also reveal how organizations can build a competitive advantage, transform analyst roles and drive impact through investing in governed, AI-powered self-serve platforms.
Excessive admin work drives inefficiencies
For many, the source of this inefficiency is tool overload; 62% report feeling overwhelmed by the number of tools required to do their jobs. The average analyst uses 5.4 platforms daily and switches between tools nearly six times per day. And as a result, 65% experience burnout.
Technology bottlenecks lead to shadow IT
Concerningly, 32% admit to creating workarounds to bypass governance processes entirely, and an equal number use personal software or tools not approved by IT. Many admit this is counterproductive, with 63% reporting that working outside governed systems actually delays their projects and requires retroactive validation.
"The number of professionals working around governance systems is alarming, but it's a clear sign for leaders that data teams need better technology that enables them to streamline and accelerate their work," said Libby Rodney, Chief Strategy Officer at The Harris Poll. "The ons is now on leaders to implement solutions that will reduce friction and boost agility."
AI tools are in demand
Data analysts are also optimistic about increasing their AI usage, with 90% hopeful to incorporate more AI tools into their workflows to support tasks like real-time data quality detection (42%) and automated visualization (40%). In fact, AI-powered task automation ranks as the single most valuable platform feature on analysts' wish lists.
"It's clear that analysts want to work with data in a way that makes them more productive, but also more fulfilled at work," said Mark Porter, CTO of dbt Labs. "Today's analysts are drowning in manual, labor-intensive tasks and can be bottlenecked by engineering counterparts. AI can bridge that gap if it's properly integrated into governed workflows. The companies that provide unified platforms will create a symbiotic relationship where AI reduces time-consuming work and frees analysts to deliver the strategic insights that drive the business forward, ultimately boosting morale and personal fulfillment."
Top tools are key to talent retention and productivity
Analysts who gain access to better platforms with self-service capabilities expect significantly better outcomes: 47% anticipate an improved ability to develop more impactful insights and 43% expect significant improvements in data quality and consistency.
"As our data needs evolve, empowering analysts with seamless self-exploration becomes increasingly critical," said William Tsu, Senior Analytics Engineer at WHOOP. "dbt's new analyst offerings enhance discoverability and enable faster, more intuitive, and governed self-service."
Data teams can experience and learn more about dbt Labs' analyst solutions at Coalesce 2025, the company's flagship conference taking place Oct. 13-16, in Las Vegas and online. Register now to join thousands of others to network, learn, and shape the future of the data industry.
To view "The Analyst Revolution: Unlocking Data's Hidden Potential" report, visit [https://www.getdbt.com/resources/the-analyst-revolution-unlocking-tomorrows-ai-initiatives].
