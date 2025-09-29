[September 23, 2025] New MissionSquare Research Institute study finds workplace AI users are twice as likely to leverage emerging technology for retirement planning Tweet

MissionSquare Research Institute (the Institute) has released a new study examining how employee comfort with Artificial Intelligence (AI) influences workplace morale and engagement with AI-powered retirement planning tools. The research - co-authored by Zhikun Liu, Ph.D., CFP®, head of the MissionSquare Research Institute; Eric Ludwig, Ph.D., CFP®, RICP®; and Chet R. Bennetts, Ph.D., CFP®, RICP® - is detailed in a new report, "Artificial Intelligence in the Public Workforce: An In-Depth Study on Employee Perspectives and Retirement Planning Implications." "Workplace AI adoption has accelerated in recent years, streamlining tasks such as document processing, data analysis, and customer service," said Dr. Liu. "Yet, while efficiencies gained through these processes have been well-documented, less attention has been paid to how employees experience AI, and how that shapes their openness to AI-driven financial tools. As employers and plan sponsors navigate this shift, our research explores timely insights for organizations to consider." Employee comfort with AI linked to higher morale The Institute's study found that nearly half (45.6%) of government employees use AI tools in their job functions. However, adoption varies widely based on comfort and preparedness. Notably, employees who feel well-prepared for AI integration are three times more likely to report high workplace morale. Conversely, employees who are concerned about AI replacing their jobs experienced a dramatic decline in workplace satisfaction (86% positive morale among unconcerned employees to 21% among extremely concerned). While many factors influence job satisfaction, such as compensation, culture, and leadership, this finding suggests that thoughtful AI implementation can positively impact employees' well-being and organizational performance. AI comfort in the workplace drives financial engagement As employers consider integrating AI solutions n the workforce to help boost employee job satisfaction, the Institute's research also uncovered a strong correlation between workplace AI use and interest in AI-powered financial tools. Among employees who are very comfortable with AI, a majority (81.6%) expressed interest in using these tools for their retirement planning needs. Moreover, those who do use AI at work are more than twice as likely to use it for retirement planning (56.5% vs. 26.2%) and showed stronger beliefs that AI enhances retirement preparedness. The Institute's study also revealed that when it comes to financial advice and guidance, frequent AI users reported stronger engagement with financial professionals (72% vs. 15%), indicating that AI can enhance, rather than replace, human guidance.



"Based on our research, a clear opportunity exists for employers and plan sponsors to leverage AI solutions to help improve employee job satisfaction and support their retirement planning needs," added Dr. Liu. "However, understanding overall employee perspectives on AI adoption remains critical as success depends on tailoring approaches to meet the diverse needs of all individuals in one's workforce." Recommendations for employers and plan sponsors

For employers and plan sponsors exploring AI-enhanced workplace support and retirement tools, the Institute's research offers the following guidance: Employers : Consider investing in communication and training to address job security concerns and build AI comfort. A focus on increasing overall comfort rather than converting hesitant users can also help boost adoption.

: Consider investing in communication and training to address job security concerns and build AI comfort. A focus on increasing overall comfort rather than converting hesitant users can also help boost adoption. Plan Sponsors: Start with simple, broadly appealing features like retirement income estimation and financial goal tracking before introducing more complex tools. Positioning AI as a complement to human advisors can reinforce that AI use increases - not replaces - engagement with financial professionals. Survey methodology The study was conducted by MissionSquare Research Institute in partnership with Morning Consult from Jan. 3-6, 2025, and surveyed 2,000 state and local government employees across the U.S. The sample was weighted by gender, race, education, age, census region, and employment sector to reflect the broader population of public sector workers. For more detailed research findings and additional research, visit the Institute's website. About MissionSquare Research Institute MissionSquare Research Institute promotes excellence in state and local government and other public service organizations to attract and retain talented employees. The organization identifies leading practices and conducts research on retirement plans, health and wellness benefits, workforce demographics and skill set needs, labor force development, and topics facing the nonprofit industry and education sector. MissionSquare Research Institute brings together leaders and respected researchers. More information and access to research and publications are available here. About MissionSquare Since its founding in 1972, MissionSquare has remained committed to delivering on its mission to help all individuals and their families build financial security. As a mission-based financial services company, we manage and administer over $74.6 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering outstanding service, effortless technology, and quality investments sets us apart. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org. *As of June 30, 2025. Includes 457(b) plans, 401(a) plans, 403(b) plans, Retirement Health Savings plans, Employer Investment Program plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923497454/en/

