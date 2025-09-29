[September 23, 2025] New Riverbed Global Survey Reveals AI Readiness Gap: Despite Record Investments, Only One in 10 AI Projects Fully Deployed Tweet

Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, today announced the results of the Riverbed Global Survey on 'The Future of IT Operations in the AI Era', which found that organizations are highly committed to AI adoption and are strategically transforming IT operations to support AI. However, the research reveals that while organizations have nearly doubled their overall AI investments and 87% report that the ROI on their AIOps initiatives has met or exceeded expectations, only 12% of AI projects have reached full enterprise-wide deployment.* This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923301553/en/ Riverbed: The Future of IT Operations in the AI Era Organizations report that they face several significant barriers to AI implementation. The majority are not fully prepared to roll out AI projects, with challenges including persistent issues with data quality and a gap between leadership optimism and the technical realities of implementation. In search of practical, AI-powered solutions, organizations are aggressively consolidating tools and vendors across IT operations, adopting a unified platform, moving to open standards, navigating issues with unified communications, and addressing the challenges of AI data movement across IT infrastructure. Gain Access to the Infographic and Full Report Here: riverbed.com/aiops-survey25/ The research found that as organizations move towards AI readiness, IT operations are transforming in consistent ways across countries and industries. The IT marketplace is changing as 93% of businesses consider switching vendors in order to consolidate tools. The new realities of today's workplace mean that performance of unified communications has become critical and key focus with leaders and practitioners spending on average 42% of their work week using these tools. Data challenges mean that leadership are increasingly committed to the open-source observability framework OpenTelemetry. Additionally, IT departments are seeing more AI data residing in public cloud and edge environments as they prepare for enterprise-wide AI deployment. The global survey surveyed 1,200 business decision-makers, IT leaders, and technical specialists across seven countries and a range of industries, providing a comprehensive overview of how organizations are implementing AI across IT operations, including how they are addressing challenges, deploying tools, adopting standards, and devising strategies for success. The survey explores: gaps in AI adoption and strategies for success; changes in the deployment of observability tools; the current state of unified communications tools; OpenTelemetry framework adoption; and data infrastructure for AI. "Companies are investing heavily in AI for IT because they understand the potential it has to transform operations in today's working world," said Jim Gargan, Chief Marketing Officer, at Riverbed. "However, our research shows that enterprises face several significant challenges as they attempt to move from the early stages of implementation to practical AI solutions that deliver a strong return on investment. Across the globe, Riverbed is helping organizations to improve user experiences and IT operations with safe, secure, and accurate AI. We're focusing on what our customers need: full support for AIOps; a solution to the data gap with observability across all of IT; and fast, agile, secure AI data acceleration." Enterprises are seeing three key barriers to AI implementation Organizations are nearly doubling their investment in AI to $27 million (from $14.7 million in 2024) and 87% report that their return on investment from AIOps initiatives is in line with their expectations or better than they hoped. However, companies must address three gaps: in readiness, data quality, and realistic expectations (the 'reality gp').



Companies are not ready for AI: only 12% of AI projects have been fully deployed, and just 36% of organizations consider themselves ready to operationalize AI, down from 37% last year.

Organizations face significant challenges in data quality, a foundational issue for AI success. While 88% agree that data quality is important, only 46% are fully confident in the accuracy and completeness of their data as they prepare to implement AI. In reality, most enterprises admit their data isn't ready, with just 34% rating their data as excellent for relevance and suitability, 35% for consistency and standardization, 37% for security and protection.

Leaders are more optimistic than technical specialists: 42% of leaders but only 25% of specialists say their organization is fully prepared to implement AI projects today. To unlock the full potential of AI, organizations need more than increased investment - they must close the readiness gap, elevate data quality, and align expectations between leadership and technical teams. Organizations lack visibility into applications and systems performance

As companies set out to complete the implementation of AI projects, they seek visibility into system performance and data. Currently, organizations deploy an average of 13 observability tools supplied by 9 vendors, equating to one or two tools per vendor for each type of observability. The vast majority (96%) of organizations are consolidating the number of tools and vendors they utilize across ITOps and 93% say that a unified platform would make it easier to identify and resolve operational issues. A key driver is the need to improve productivity, which is considered even more important than the desire to reduce costs. Unified communications tools are central to operations The research found that business leaders are much more confident than technical experts about AI implementation. To address this reality gap, it's important for executives and experts to get aligned on AI projects. There should be no barriers to collaboration across companies orchestrating an AI roll-out and seamless communication is essential. However, 43% of organizations report performance issues with unified communications tools such as video calls, messaging platforms, and collaborative workspaces. In a post-2020 working world, this is a significant issue. Employees spend 42% of their work week using UC tools, and 65% of organizations state that they are essential to operating effectively. But at present, the survey data suggests that UC-related issues may be the primary source of helpdesk tickets across organizations. These tickets take an average of 43 minutes to resolve, and one in five takes over an hour. An observability framework that's changing everything As companies seek to improve visibility across decentralized systems in preparation for AI implementation, we found that 88% have begun to implement OpenTelemetry (OTel), an observability framework used to standardize data collection across systems. 41% have fully implemented OTel and 47% are making progress in adopting it. 95% state that the ability to standardize data across applications, infrastructure, and user experience is critical to their observability strategy. Nine out of ten companies (94%) say that OTel is a stepping stone to projects such as AI-driven automation. Over half (57%) expect that the framework will be widely adopted within the next two years. 36% agree that OTel is already mandated within their enterprise. However, we see a perception gap between business leaders and technical specialists: 41% of leaders believe that OTel is mandated in their organization in contrast with only 27% of technical specialists. Data movement is central to AI strategies Nine in ten enterprises (91%) view the movement and sharing of AI data as important to their AI strategy - with one in three (33%) describing it as critical, foundational to how they design and execute AI. Businesses are storing 36% of their AI-related data in the public cloud, but by 2028 they expect this to be 39%

Organizations say that private cloud data storage will drop from 25% to 21% by 2028

They predict that storage in on-premises data centers will drop from 23% to 17% by 2028

AI-related data storage in edge computing environments is expected to grow from 9% to 13% in 2028

AI-related data storage in co-location facilities is expected to rise from 7% to 10% in 2028

