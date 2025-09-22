[September 22, 2025] New Hotel Collection Selects Shiji Daylight PMS for Seamless Multi-Property Management Tweet

Boutique hotel group successfully transitions from legacy systems to Shiji's cutting-edge PMS across four of its properties. HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hotel Collection has successfully implemented Daylight PMS across its portfolio of boutique hotels, signaling a major step forward in operational efficiency and guest experience. After struggling with legacy property management systems, New Hotel Collection sought an enterprise-grade platform that could streamline management across all locations, and Shiji's PMS delivered just that. New Hotel Collection's decision to adopt Daylight PMS came after identifying the limitations of their previous PMS, which hindered their ability to synchronize processes across multiple locations. Despite being a collection of smaller properties, the need for an enterprise-grade solution was clear. Daylight PMS helped unify the reservation department to a single system, unify reporting across four properties for better decision-making, and provide an employee experience that was consistent across all locations. The system also unified disparate systems to create more holistic guest profiles and enables the quick and easy addition of properties as the portfolio grows. "We are thrilled to partner with New Hotel Collection as they enhance their property management capabilities. Their forward-thinking approach in choosing an enterprise-level platform reflects their dedication to optimizing operations and delivering exceptional guest service. Our team collaborated closely with them to ensure a seamless transition, and we're proud to have exceeded their expectations," said Ryan King, Senior Vice President of Shiji Americas. With unified reporting and centralized operations now in place, the collection has been able to mae faster, data-driven decisions and deliver a consistent brand experience across all hotels.



"Shiji's Daylight PMS has been a game-changer for our operations. The implementation went beyond our expectations, with the team providing exceptional service and support throughout the process. We even took a hands-on approach with our most recent implementation at Central Hotel, which highlights how scalable and user-friendly the system is. For the first time, our teams are working from one consistent platform that connects every property, every guest profile, and every department. This partnership has allowed us to elevate both our guest experience and operational effectiveness," said Christopher Hutchison, Director of Technology & Design at New Hotel Collection. The success of the Daylight PMS at New Hotel Collection underscores the value of choosing a flexible and robust PMS for hospitality groups, regardless of size. With Daylight's easy-to-use interface and extensive support for multi-property management, even smaller hotel groups can now enjoy enterprise-level solutions tailored to their needs. By consolidating systems, aligning teams, and enabling future scalability, Daylight PMS has given New Hotel Collection the foundation to grow with confidence. To learn more about Shiji and Daylight PMS, click here: https://www.shijigroup.com/

About Shiji Shiji is a global technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry, ensuring seamless operations for hoteliers day and night. Built on the Shiji Platform—the only truly global hotel technology platform—Shiji's cloud-based portfolio includes Property Management System, Point-of-Sale, guest engagement, distribution, payments, and data intelligence solutions for over 91,000 hotels worldwide, including the largest chains. With more than 5,000 employees across the world, Shiji is a trusted partner for the world's leading hoteliers, delivering technology that works as continuously as the industry itself. That's why the best hotels run on Shiji—day and night. While its primary focus is on hospitality, Shiji also serves select customers in food service, retail, and entertainment in certain regions. For more information, visit shijigroup.com Press contacts: Gabriella Alverio Albors, Marketing Manager – Americas, Shiji Group

[email protected]

+1 (404) 948 4001 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hotel-collection-selects-shiji-daylight-pms-for-seamless-multi-property-management-302562881.html SOURCE Shiji Group

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]