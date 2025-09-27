[September 22, 2025] New Episode of Advancements Airing on Saturday, September 27th at 8:00 pm ET. Tweet

Tune in to Bloomberg Television to discover how the latest solutions in data, software, and analytics are improving operations across the globe. JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson proudly announces the upcoming broadcast of a new episode, scheduled to air on Saturday, September 27th at 8:00 PM ET. First, the show will share how developments in artificial intelligence are driving the demand for compute power and for more sustainable resources today. Audiences will learn how Zema Global's advanced analytics architecture provides real-time, flexible, and dynamic analysis of data architecture to restore transparency, efficiency, and trust across enterprises, while contributing to a more resilient, affordable, and sustainable system. Next, hear how data is driving decision-making as the series explores Sport Management Research Institute (SMRI). Experts will uncover how Survey-EDGE uses livestream to dive deeper into questions and answers, while drawing in respondents with more engaging and entertaining conversatons. Watch to learn how the platform's real-time audio and video capabilities are coupled with customer-based geo-mapping to improve survey completion rates, resulting in better data for businesses and better outcomes for consumers.



Find out why hospitals are struggling to adapt to new and evolving standards across the highly regulated healthcare industry today. The show will share how developments in technology and data-driven personalization are helping hospitals create more personalized digital experiences as it shines a light on Blend Interactive – a company dedicated to human-centered web development. Explore how the company is helping organizations create websites that use inclusive digital experiences to put people first – all while meeting legal requirements and enabling architecture that works now and into the future. The emissions industry is facing a period of unprecedented transformation as growing demands to adopt cleaner technologies, reduce emissions, and improve environmental performance intensify. In this segment, discover how VL Energy's ES-PEMS real-time emissions tracking solution provides predictive insights, ensures compliance, optimizes operations, and enhances reporting accuracy.

"The potential of data is transformative and far-reaching. We look forward to sharing this vital information and to tackling how developments in data are improving healthcare, advancing scientific research, and are addressing complex social issues and environmental challenges," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series. About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward. Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-episode-of-advancements-airing-on-saturday-september-27th-at-800-pm-et-302561092.html SOURCE Advancements

