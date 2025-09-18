TMCnet News
New Economist Impact report finds AI is reshaping insurance - gradually
Global industry leaders foresee a workplace where humans, AI agents collaborate
CARY, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance leaders are beginning to see artificial intelligence (AI) move from hype to real-world impact, according to a new report from Economist Impact and sponsored by SAS. The research finds that emerging technologies such as generative AI haven't yet transformed the industry, but they are demonstrating gains in productivity.
And insurance leaders see a major role in particular for agentic AI – autonomous systems capable of performing even complex tasks almost independently – suggesting that the insurance firm of the near future might feature a hybrid workforce in which human agents and AI agents work hand-in-hand on tasks such as underwriting, product development, claims processing and more.
"Insurers' workforces will become hybrids of human employees and agents collaborating closely, with some agents working largely independently under human oversight," said Jodie Wallis, Global Chief Analytics Officer at Manulife, one of the executives whose expertise shaped the report's findings.
AI creating value, if not always increasing profits yet
Citing insights from experts representing Zurich North America, HDI Global, Tokio Marine and Manulife, the new report reveals a sector cautiously optimistic about AI's potential to drive productivity, improve risk modeling and close the global protection gap. But the execs also acknowledged the structural, cultural and regulatory hurdles that remain. The report identifies three key takeaways:
"When we talk about the capabilities of AI agents today, it's easy to get the impression that these agents can already perform all kinds of complex tasks. However, that is not yet the case," says Thorsten Hein, Principal Global Insurance Advisor at SAS. "The greatest value for AI agents is in repetitive and data-intensive tasks, especially when orchestrated with other AI agents. However, some elaborate tasks, such as calculating complex risk models, still require integration with specialized industry solutions and human expertise.
"One thing has not changed: Data is and will remain indispensable, especially when it comes to AI. In order for insurers to unlock the full potential of data and the AI that uses it, they not only need to have high-quality data available, but also to combine it promptly and efficiently with other relevant information and data points."
Looking ahead
"Insurers recognize the value of AI, and we're seeing a range of use cases being identified and piloted," said Franklin Manchester, Principal Global Insurance Advisor at SAS. "AI – particularly agentic AI – has the potential to perform many tasks either independently or with human oversight. This should eventually mean faster service, lower costs and employees who are able to spend their time on work where they also contribute more value."
