New Data Flips the Script on Edtech Success: Teacher Buy-In Matters Most
New research finds teacher adoption outweighs technology access as the strongest factor in student engagement and outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever, the global identity platform powering secure digital learning for over 110,000 schools, today released its Classroom of the Future Report 2025. The annual survey, conducted in partnership with Whiteboard Advisors, captures perspectives from more than 2,500 educators and highlights notable trends shaping the future of teaching and learning.
The findings point to a key truth in a year dominated by debates over artificial intelligence and digital safety: technology alone doesn't transform classrooms—teachers do. Educator confidence, buy-in, and mindset consistently emerged as the decisive factors in whether edtech enhances or hinders student outcomes.
"Even the most advanced tools fall flat without teacher buy-in," said Trish Sparks, CEO of Clever. "This year's report underscores the need to design technology around people. When educators feel supported, edtech becomes a catalyst for student engagement, equity, and success."
Key Findings From the 2025 Report
The report also highlights areas where educators see potential for AI to support student needs—such as tutoring, language learning, and supporting chronically absent students—while emphasizing that training and trust are prerequisites for meaningful adoption.
The 2025 Classroom of the Future Report makes one thing clear: the path to effective edtech isn't just about access, budgets, or features—it's about empowering teachers. As schools weigh new technologies from AI to cybersecurity, the findings offer a roadmap for building classrooms where digital tools truly unlock student potential. For school leaders, policymakers, and edtech providers, the message is simple: prioritize educator voices and buy-in, and the technology will follow.
