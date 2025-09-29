[September 18, 2025] New Partnership Brings Cutting-Edge Methane Detection to Oklahoma Gas Gathering's Midstream Operations Tweet

Oklahoma Gas Gathering LLC ("OGG") today announced a new initiative with Bridger Photonics Inc. ("Bridger"), the global leader in emissions data, to improve efficiency and safety across the operator's Anadarko Basin midstream operations using Bridger's advanced methane detection technology. The partnership highlights OGG's commitment to reducing emissions and keeping gas in the pipes. Through the use of Bridger's industry-leading technology and advanced analytics, OGG will gain unmatched visibility into emissions across its midstream infrastructure, enabling faster, more strategic decision-making and better use of limited field resources. Bridger's data include pinpoint leak localization, aerial plume imagery, and up-to-date, high-resolution aerial photography, paired with best-in-class methane detection sensitivity, which enable the improvements to OGG's operational efficiency. "Efficiency in our operations means smarter work, safer systems, and lower emissions," said Chris Wilmot, Operations Manager at Oklahoma Gas Gathering. "Bridger gives us the data we need to detect leaks sooner, especially across remote areas and older parts of the system. With Bridger's plume imagery and aerial visuals, we can focus our team's time where it matters most, reduce product loss, and enhance safety for our crews and communitie."



With recurring aerial scans across its gas transmission network, OGG is now equipped to quickly detect and resolve both major and minor leaks, including those that traditional methods often miss. This approach not only improves emissions reduction but also minimizes product loss, downtime, and the need for manual inspections. By integrating high-resolution mapping with emissions data, OGG is building a proactive emissions management strategy that fits the unique operational challenges of the Anadarko Basin. "OGG is setting a strong example in the midstream sector by embracing efficiency as a driver for both operational excellence and environmental performance," said Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics. "Our advanced imaging and pinpoint localization give them the actionable insights they need to catch more emissions, respond faster, and maintain system integrity-keeping gas right where it belongs-in the pipe."

Bridger's Gas Mapping LiDAR is now used by over half of the top ten midstream operators in the U.S., with more than 200,000 miles of pipeline scanned. By equipping companies like OGG with accurate, timely emissions data, Bridger supports the midstream sector in reducing emissions, increasing safety, and boosting operational efficiency at scale. For more information about Bridger Photonics, visit www.bridgerphotonics.com. About Bridger Photonics Bridger Photonics provides aerial methane detection and quantification technology to help the oil and gas industry detect, prioritize, and reduce emissions. Bridger's innovative Gas Mapping LiDAR™ solution enables actionable insights to meet operational and environmental goals. About Oklahoma Gas Gathering LLC Oklahoma Gas Gathering LLC is a company based in Seminole, OK that specializes in the gathering and transportation of natural gas. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918360978/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]