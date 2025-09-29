[September 17, 2025] New Research in a New England Journal of Medicine Publication Finds Patients of Value-Based Care Organizations Have More Frequent and Consistent Primary Care Visits Tweet

A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst, conducted by the Humana Healthcare Research team and Massachusetts General Hospital Attending Physician Dr. Suhas Gondi, who completed the research while a resident physician at Harvard Medical School's Brigham and Women's Hospital, finds that patients who receive care from senior-focused primary care organizations that practice value-based care are more likely to regularly use primary care services in ways that support better health outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916850313/en/ The study builds upon research published last year in Health Affairs, which found that patients of senior-focused primary care organizations, including Humana's CenterWell Senior Primary Care, have better access to primary care compared to patients of other types of primary care organizations, including the traditional fee-for-service (FFS) model. In this latest study of more than 3.2 million Medicare Advantagebeneficiaries across six senior-focused primary care organizations, researchers found that value-based care, a healthcare delivery model that compensates physicians for improving patient health outcomes rather than the volume of services they provide, is associated with greater use of primary care services. Findings include:



Compared to patients of primary care providers in FFS payment arrangements, patients of senior-focused primary care organizations had 20% more primary care visits per year and 6% more regularly scheduled primary care visits.

75% of senior-focused primary care patients experienced highly continuous primary care visits, compared to 55% of FFS patients. These results indicate that advancing and expanding value-based care plays a significant role in improving primary care effectiveness and supporting better health outcomes. "We learned just last year that the senior-focused primary care model increases access to primary care, which is a crucial finding. With this latest study, we have discovered that patients within value-based care organizations are not only more likely to receive more primary care visits, but also to consistently see the same primary care provider and have more regular primary care interactions," said Dr. Kate Goodrich, Chief Medical Officer at Humana. "This continuity of care means that physicians and other healthcare providers are more likely to have a comprehensive understanding of their patients' medical history, preferences, and specific health needs, ultimately leading to improved diagnosis, treatment, and better overall health outcomes."

"Consistent, continuous, and high-quality primary care is the bedrock of a high-functioning health care system. That a value-based primary care model purpose-built for seniors may help promote consistency and continuity in primary care makes it an important asset in our collective pursuit to improve population health nationwide," said Dr. Gondi. "With a higher prevalence of chronic conditions and greater overall health needs, seniors deserve specialized primary care services and tailored support through a value-based model," said Reneé Buckingham, President of Humana's Primary Care Organization, which includes CenterWell Senior Primary Care. "This study adds to a growing body of evidence that testifies to the effectiveness of senior-focused primary care like that practiced at our centers. When we take the time to really get to know and understand our patients and surround them with a multi-faceted care team in facilities designed specifically for seniors, we can provide more consistent, personalized and effective care to help those we serve achieve their best health." You can access the full study on The New England Journal of Medicine website here. About Humana Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first - for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health - delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916850313/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]