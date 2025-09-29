[September 17, 2025] New Public Service Campaign Encourages Eye Exams to Save Sight Tweet

BrightFocus Foundation today launched two new national public service announcements, Stop AMD and Stop Glaucoma, to raise awareness of macular degeneration and glaucoma, leading causes of irreversible blindness among people age 50 and older in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916923474/en/ "These PSAs urge viewers to make vision a key part of their overall health," said BrightFocus President and CEO Stacy Pagos Haller. "Sight-stealing diseases like age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma can strike without warning-often showing no early symptoms or pain to indicate something is wrong. That's why early detection and treatment are essential to protecting sight." Most Americans aren't visiting an eye doctor as often as they should to catch the early signs of diseases like macular degeneration and glaucoma. These and other serious vision conditions can only be detected through a comprehensive, dilated eye exam-yet just half of people at high risk for vision loss visit an eye doctor every year. 1 As many as half of those with the diseases may not even know they have them until permanent vision loss has already occurred. The campaign features first-person stories from six individuals living with macular degneration and glaucoma, encouraging others to take charge of their eye health through regular eye exams. In addition to the TV, radio, and print spots, the campaign also includes short videos highlighting each participant's unique journey, showcasing the many ways these diseases can affect vision.



Nearly 20 million U.S. adults have macular degeneration, which causes vision loss in the central part of the retina, called the macula. Age is the most significant risk factor, which is why it is often called age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AMD is most common in non-Hispanic white adults, women, people over age 60, and those with a family history. More than four million Americans are living with glaucoma, a group of eye disorders that have few symptoms in their early stages but eventually damage the optic nerve, leading to vision loss or complete blindness. Blacks and Latinos are at higher risk of glaucoma, with Black individuals at least four times as likely to have glaucoma as white individuals. Open-angle glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness among Hispanics over age 40.

Currently, there is no cure for macular degeneration or glaucoma. But if the diseases are found early, they can be treated and managed before vision loss or blindness occurs. The television, radio, and print spots, available in English and Spanish, urge viewers to visit brightfocus.org/StopAMD and brightfocus.org/StopGlaucoma to learn more about risk factors, diagnosis, and tips for healthy vision. About BrightFocus Foundation BrightFocus Foundation is at the forefront of brain and eye health, advancing early-stage, investigator-initiated research around the world. Since its founding more than 50 years ago, BrightFocus and its flagship programs-Alzheimer's Disease Research, Macular Degeneration Research, and National Glaucoma Research-have invested more than $300 million in research grants to scientists, catalyzing thousands of scientific breakthroughs, life-enhancing treatments, and diagnostic tools. Our generous, growing community of donors fuels the drive and brilliance of scientists working around the world to save mind and sight. Learn more at brightfocus.org. 1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Why Eye Exams Are Important," 2024 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916923474/en/

