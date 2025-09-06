TMCnet News
|
New Bear Alley-MTA360 Alliance Expands Lead Generation Power for Home-Service and Local Businesses
Telluride, Colorado, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bear Alley Marketing, a performance-focused marketing agency based in Telluride, Colorado, has announced a collaboration with MTA360, a digital marketing agency serving home-service industries. The alliance combines Bear Alley Marketing’s multimedia lead generation and performance marketing programs with MTA360’s web development and SEO expertise.
Known for its data-backed, multimedia approach to performance marketing, Bear Alley Marketing delivers measurable results through a diverse mix of channels and its latest product innovation, Pixel Post.
Justin Beam, Founder and CEO of Bear Alley Marketing, says:
Jack Nagy, President of MTA360, added:
Through this alliance, Bear Alley adds MTA360’s strengths in website development, technical SEO, and digital advertising into its already robust service lineup. By pairing Bear Alley’s outreach strategies with proprietary SEO tools, AI-powered communication software, and advanced analytics, clients will benefit from fully integrated campaigns that drive both visibility and conversions.
“This collaboration ensures our clients have access to best-in-class tools for every stage of the lead generation process,” added Beam. “Working with MTA360 extends our capabilities while keeping our focus on performance-driven results.”
The enhanced offering will include coordinated workflows that connect traditional advertising, such as direct mail and radio, with digital strategies, including search optimization, AI chat solutions, and targeted retargeting campaigns.
About Bear Alley Marketing
Bear Alley Marketing: Sarah Lambert Email: [email protected] Website: www.bearalleymarketing.com MTA360: Jack Nagy 602-767-5111 Website: www.mta360.com