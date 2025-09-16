[September 16, 2025]

NEW power supply release from Kepco Dynatronix - HSP Advanced

FLUSHING, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KEPCO Dynatronix, a leading provider of advanced power supply solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the HSP Advanced power supply, engineered to meet the growing demands of petrochemical, nuclear energy, and industrial automation and control markets.

The HSP Advanced represents the latest development in the KEPCO Dynatronix portfolio, engineered with over 50 years of industry experience and incorporating customer feedback to meet the most stringent mission critical demands.

"This is the first step in KEPCO Dynatronix's commitment to renewed focus on developing products that meet the needs of our customers today," said Nestor Hernandez, CEO of KEPCO Dynatronix.

Key features include the highest level of configurability and reliability, enabling true hot-swap support with restart logic, integrated diagnostics, and a compact footprint with no minimum load requirement. With ts innovative design, the HSP Advanced boasts increased operational stability, ensuring maximum uptime for critical process applications without a single point of failure.







The launch of the HSP Advanced follows KEPCO Dynatronix's continued expansion in the power supply market, which now includes an extensive range of products designed to meet the diverse needs of industrial processes.

Product Availability

Available to Order: October 2025

Shipping Begins: November–December 2025

Available Configurations:

1000W and 1500W (15V@100A, 60V@25A, 72V@21A)

About KEPCO Dynatronix

KEPCO Dynatronix, a Process Technology company, is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of power supply solutions. Serving industries from semiconductor to aerospace, KEPCO Dynatronix is committed to providing cutting-edge technology and exceptional service, with a focus on precision, reliability, and innovation.

For more information on the HSP Advanced power supply or to inquire about our other solutions, contact us.

