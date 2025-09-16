[September 16, 2025] NEW LG CINEBEAM S ULTRA SHORT THROW PROJECTOR MAKES U.S. DEBUT Tweet

A Genuine Gamechanger, Projector Delivers 4K Picture Quality, Dolby Atmos Support and Built-in webOS in a Compact Package ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced the U.S. rollout of the LG CineBeam S (model PU615U), a compact and powerful 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector designed to deliver premium home entertainment and exceptional flexibility. The LG CineBeam S is now available for preorder at LG.com retailing for $1,299. Customers who preorder starting now through October 5 will also receive a free LG S40TR soundbar ($279 MSRP value.)1 Building on the legacy of the LG CineBeam Q, the Cinebeam S elevates viewer immersion with vibrant, large-scale images in stunning 4K (3,840 x 2,160), and cinematic audio with dynamic Dolby Atmos sound.2 Introducing the concept of "Wonder beyond spatial limits," the stylish LG CineBeam S can turn even the smallest space into a premier personal theater. The CineBeam S combines advanced UST technology in an exceptionally small, aesthetically pleasing form factor to provide maximum space efficiency, effortless portability and a memorable big-screen experience. Positioned as close as 3.2 inches from the screen or projection surface, this elegantly designed UST projector reproduces bright, detailed pictures measuring from 40 inches (at 3.2 in) up to 100 inches (at 15.5 in) diagonally. Unlike conventional projectors that require long throw distances and complex mounting setups, the CineBeam S is easy to set up, ideal for situations where space is at a premium. Its small footprint means there is no need to move furniture or rearrange the room to create the optimal conditions for installation. The CineBeam S produces brilliant 4K images – adjustable in size from 40 to 100 inches – that are just as crisp and clear in the daytime as they are at night. Its advanced RGB laser system offers up to 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring impeccable color that helps display the creative intent behind each piece of content. With 500 ANSI lumens brightness and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, it displays deep blacks and rich, vivid colors under any ambient lighting conditions. Designed to fit seamlessly into customers' lifestyles, the LG CineBeam S offers a range of convenient features that promote versatile usability. A complete home cinema solution, it comes equipped with built-in stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos for spacious and dynamic audio. The integration of LG's webOS smart TV platform gives users access to a host of popular streaming services along with intuitive control and convenient content discovery. 3 For more entertainment options, users can also connect external devices through the projector's physical ports (HDMI x 1 and USB Type-C x 2), or stream content wirelessly from a smartphone, tablet, or PC via AirPlay 23 and Screen Share. Setup is fast and simple, thanks to Auto Screen Adjustment, which enables sharp, perfectly aligned visuals in practically any viewing environment. Users can further fine-tune visual output without physically moving the projector through Screen Scaling & Shifting and utilize the Wall Color Adjustment feature for projection onto non-white surfaces. Beyond performance, the CineBeam S also impresses with its subtle, yet eye-catching minimalist design completed with an elegant metallic finish, seamlessly blending into any interior space as an aesthetic object. Its small size allows for easy placement on a shelf or table and provides excellent portability, giving users the freedom to take the projector with them wherever they go. A triumph of form and function, the LG CineBeam S packs powerful projection technology into an ultra-compact unit that fits comfortably in one hand, measuring 4.3 × 6.3 × 6.3 inches and weighing 4.2 lbs. The model also ships with a redesigned remote that offers a more refined look and a more natural control experience compared to the LG CineBeam Q. Additionally, support for the LG ThinQ® app lets users operate the projector with their smartphone.







EDITOR'S NOTES: 1 Purchase the LG CineBeam S projector (PU615U.AUSG) and the S40TR LG Home Theater Soundbar (S40TR) in a single transaction on LG.com and receive instant additional savings equal to the value of the S40TR LG Home Theater Soundbar (S40TR). Available on LG.com 9/15/2025 – 10/5/2025. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. 2 Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Bluetooth enable speakers, earphones, and soundbars sold separately. Supported on BT 5.0 and above. Compatibility and connectivity may vary. 3 Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

Requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com. Media Contacts: LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

[email protected] LG-One USA

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lg-cinebeam-s-ultra-short-throw-projector-makes-us-debut-302557199.html SOURCE LG Electronics USA

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]