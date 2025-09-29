[September 16, 2025] New DualPack 3 IGBT7 Modules Deliver High Power Density and Simplify System Integration Tweet

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing need for compact, efficient and reliable power solutions is driving demand for power management devices that provide higher power density and simplify system design. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces a new family of DualPack 3 (DP3) power modules featuring advanced IGBT7 technology available in six variants at 1200V and 1700V with high-current ranging from 300–900A. The new DP3 power modules are designed to address the growing demand for compact, cost-effective and simplified power converter solutions. These modules use the latest IGBT7 technology, engineered to reduce power losses by up to 15–20% compared to IGBT4 devices and operate reliably at higher temperatures up to 175°C during overload. DP3 modules enhance protection and control during high-voltage switching, making them suitable for maximizing power density, reliability and ease of use in industrial drives, renewables, traction, energy storage and agricultural vehicles. Available in a phase-leg configuration, the DP3 power modules in a compact footprint of approximately 152 mm × 62 mm × 20 mm, enable a frame size jump for increased power output. This type of advanced power packaging eliminates the need for paralleling multiple modules and helps reduce system complexity and Bill of Materials (BOM) costs. Additionally, DP3 modules provide a second-source option to industry-standard EconoDUAL™ packages for greater flexibility and supply chain security for customers. “Our new DualPack 3 modules with IGBT7 technology can reduce design complexity and lower system costs while maintaining high performance,” said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip’s high-reliability and RF business unit. “To further streamline the design process, our power modules can be integrated as part of a comprhensive system solution alongside Microchip’s microcontrollers, microprocessors, security, connectivity and other components to accelerate development and time to market.”



The DualPack 3 power modules are well-suited for general-purpose motor drive applications and address common challenges such as dv/dt, complexity in driving, higher conduction losses and no overload capability. Microchip offers a broad portfolio of power management solutions that includes analog devices, Silicon (Si) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) power technologies, dsPIC® Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs) and standard, modified and custom power modules. For more information about Microchip’s power management products, visit the web page.

Pricing and Availability The DualPack 3 power modules are now available in production quantities. You can purchase directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

