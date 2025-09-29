TMCnet News
New Report by Cambridge Identifies Five Priorities to Prepare Students for a Changing World
A major new report from the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge) captures the voices of nearly 7,000 teachers and students across 150 countries. It offers a unique view of how students experience education today and the skills and attributes they think are important for a future being shaped rapidly by technological advance, climate pressures, and shifting global dynamics.
The report, Navigating the future: Preparing learners to thrive in a changing world, draws on responses from 3,021 teachers and 3,840 students worldwide, alongside insights from experts in education, social science, psychology, technology, government, and policy. It explores how students and their teachers feel about students' readiness for the future, the skills they value, and the challenges they perceive in developing them. Both groups see opportunities in digital technologies to enhance learning, but voice concerns about distraction and risks to critical thinking and communication skills.
Findings from the research include:
International education ideally placed
With its diverse contexts and communities, international education provides fertile ground for innovation - whether in signposting skills, strengthening oracy, supporting wellbeing, or helping students navigate uncertainty. As the world's largest provider of international education for 3-to 19-year-olds, Cambridge works with over 10,000 schools in 160 countries and partners with more than 50 governments worldwide.
Rod Smith, Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge, said: "This research gives us a deeper understanding of how students and teachers are experiencing change. What strikes me most is the clarity with which it highlights a simple truth: never has the role of schools and teachers been more important. At a time of profound global change, great schools, great teachers and a clear, purposeful curriculum remain the foundations of great education."
Next steps
Cambridge has begun turning the insights from this report into action, with initiatives underway including:
Dr Iwan Syahril, Global Education Advisor and former Director General at Ministry of Education, Indonesia, said: "The findings already offer powerful signals for what education must confront and design for. With deeper multi-stakeholder integration and a bold, future-oriented lens, this work has the potential to influence global practice at scale."
