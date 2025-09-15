[September 15, 2025] New Oova Perimenopause Tracker Tells Women Their Stage of Menopause and More Tweet

Oova's platform now offers 15 hormone pattern classifications and reproductive staging capabilities based on 30,000+ cycle analysis NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oova, a leading at-home hormone tracking platform, today announced a breakthrough technology that enables women to know which of 15 distinct hormone patterns they're about to experience during perimenopause. Upon analyzing over 30,000 menstrual cycles, Oova can present to users predictable connections between hormone fluctuations and symptoms including hot flashes, insomnia, and mood changes. With 6,000 women reaching menopause daily in the U.S. alone, according to the Society for Women's Health Research, the need for better hormone tracking is critical. Research published in Menopause journal indicates that 75% of menopausal women don't seek medical care for symptoms, often due to dismissive healthcare experiences. Additionally, one in five women notice perimenopause symptoms before age 40, earlier than many expect, according to recent reporting. "Traditional hormone testing captures a single moment in time, missing the daily volatility that defines perimenopause," said Dr. Amy Divaraniya, founder and CEO of Oova. "By tracking hormones longitudinally and identifying these 15 patterns, we're giving both women and their healthcare providers the complete picture they need to make informed treatment decisions." New Features Transform Hormone Understanding

The platform's new Insights features include Hormone Pattern Identification and Reproductive Staging. The system measures three critical hormones through daily urine tests: estrogen (E3G), progesterone (PdG), and luteinizing hormone (LH), achieving 99% accuracy compared to blood tests.



Patterns identified include: "The Roller Coaster" (dramatic estrogen swings),

"The Estrogen Dominant" (high estrogen without adequate progesterone), and

"The False Start" (incomplete ovulation attempts). Each pattern correlates with specific symptom clusters and treatment responses.

Users progress through three stages of insight: 1 cycle: Establishes hormone baseline and symptom correlation

2 cycles: Identifies unique hormone pattern across both ovaries

3 cycles: Provides reproductive stage assessment All data exports as HIPAA-compliant reports for seamless clinical integration. With these new features, Oova transforms perimenopause from a period of confusion and dismissal into a journey of clarity and control, where every woman's experience is validated by data and supported by community intelligence from thousands who share her pattern. As Oova continues to gather insights from its growing community of users, the platform will expand its pattern library and deepen its predictive capabilities, building toward a future where no woman navigates hormonal transitions alone or uninformed. About Oova

Oova is the women's health platform revolutionizing remote hormone monitoring. The company fully illuminates women's fertility, hormonal changes and perimenopause/menopause transition, offering their care team the clearest steps forward. Founded by doctors and backed by Mount Sinai Hospital, Oova has created a consumer-first, data-driven experience valuable to patients and healthcare providers alike. Oova's at-home kits measure luteinizing hormone, progesterone, and estrogen. The Fertility Kit immediately informs a woman of her most fertile days and confirms ovulation, The Hormonal Shift Kit helps women understand the changes that drive everyday symptoms, and the Perimenopause Kit provides clarity on symptoms and changes. By delivering advanced personalized analytics and real-time action plans with every hormone reading, Oova is transforming the fertility and perimenopause care experience. Learn more at oova.life . Media Contact:

