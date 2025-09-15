TMCnet News
New study: GenAI hype is over as 93% of CMOs see strong ROI
GenAI is no longer experimental, it is operational; adoption, ROI, and strategic investments surge in 2025
CARY, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just one year, marketers have dramatically advanced their use of Generative AI (GenAI), with 85% now actively deploying the technology—up from 75% in 2024 according to a new study from SAS and Coleman Parkes Marketers and AI: Navigating New Depths.
Eight in ten marketers are reporting a return on GenAI investment. Among CMOs and marketing teams using GenAI, 93% and 83% respectively report ROI.
"GenAI has officially moved from hype to essential marketing infrastructure," said Jenn Chase, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President at SAS. "With 85% of marketing teams actively embedding GenAI into daily workflows—the technology is no longer a pilot project but a core driver of marketing transformation. Benefits are extending far beyond just time and cost savings. Improved customer loyalty and increased sales are now directly attributed to GenAI-powered analytics and targeting."
In 2024, marketers hoped GenAI would streamline operations and reduce costs. In 2025, they're seeing even more benefits: 94% report improved personalization, 91% cite efficiency in processing large datasets, and 0% confirm savings in time and operational costs. Nearly nine in ten marketers also report gains in predictive accuracy, customer loyalty, and sales.
Confidence in GenAI is rising fast. Today, 62% of marketers report a strong understanding of GenAI and its business impact, up from just 50% in 2024.
The momentum is clear with marketers reporting top uses of GenAI as:
Emerging GenAI use cases include: deploying synthetic data (18%), exploring small language models (12%), and experimenting with digital twins (5%).
Investment is Rising
The report is based on a new survey of 300 organizations worldwide, ranging from SMBs to enterprises with 10,000+ employees. The respondents are marketers who work at organizations across a range of industry sectors.
