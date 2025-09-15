[September 15, 2025] New study: GenAI hype is over as 93% of CMOs see strong ROI Tweet

GenAI is no longer experimental, it is operational; adoption, ROI, and strategic investments surge in 2025 CARY, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just one year, marketers have dramatically advanced their use of Generative AI (GenAI), with 85% now actively deploying the technology—up from 75% in 2024 according to a new study from SAS and Coleman Parkes Marketers and AI: Navigating New Depths. Eight in ten marketers are reporting a return on GenAI investment. Among CMOs and marketing teams using GenAI, 93% and 83% respectively report ROI. "GenAI has officially moved from hype to essential marketing infrastructure," said Jenn Chase, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President at SAS. "With 85% of marketing teams actively embedding GenAI into daily workflows—the technology is no longer a pilot project but a core driver of marketing transformation. Benefits are extending far beyond just time and cost savings. Improved customer loyalty and increased sales are now directly attributed to GenAI-powered analytics and targeting." In 2024, marketers hoped GenAI would streamline operations and reduce costs. In 2025, they're seeing even more benefits: 94% report improved personalization, 91% cite efficiency in processing large datasets, and 0% confirm savings in time and operational costs. Nearly nine in ten marketers also report gains in predictive accuracy, customer loyalty, and sales.



Confidence in GenAI is rising fast. Today, 62% of marketers report a strong understanding of GenAI and its business impact, up from just 50% in 2024. The momentum is clear with marketers reporting top uses of GenAI as:

Chatbots (62%)

Content generation (45%)

Trend analysis (36%) Emerging GenAI use cases include: deploying synthetic data (18%), exploring small language models (12%), and experimenting with digital twins (5%). Investment is Rising

These gains are enabling more autonomous, AI-driven marketing strategies across the board. Strategic commitment is also on the rise with 93% of marketing teams now budgeting for GenAI through 2026. GenAI is no longer a future consideration - it's a present-day imperative. Adopters are leading the way, integrating GenAI into workflows, expanding into agentic AI, and building the infrastructure to support autonomous decision-making. The report is based on a new survey of 300 organizations worldwide, ranging from SMBs to enterprises with 10,000+ employees. The respondents are marketers who work at organizations across a range of industry sectors. About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®. SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2025 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved. Editorial Contacts:

Angela Lipscomb

[email protected]

919-531-2525

sas.com/news View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-genai-hype-is-over-as-93-of-cmos-see-strong-roi-302555662.html SOURCE SAS

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]