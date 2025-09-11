[September 11, 2025] New Study from Lindus Health Finds Nearly Half of Consumers Will Abandon Health Products Lacking Clear Scientific Evidence Tweet

Long-term safety data and side effect information top the list of factors influencing consumer health purchases, survey shows. BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency about side effects and long-term safety top the list of factors Americans consider when buying health products, with price also remaining a key consideration. This gap between what consumers want and the information provided by physicians and manufacturers was highlighted in a new survey by Lindus Health . The survey, conducted by Lindus Health, the anti-CRO running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials, asked 175 participants about their health-based purchasing behaviors. It explored how closely people follow the advice of their primary care physicians and what information they feel is missing when evaluating health products. The findings show less than 14% of respondents follow their physician's recommendations on health products, and in open-ended responses, more than half of participants said they wished information on side effects, product usage, and product safety were easier to find. When asked what clinical evidence would most influence their purchase, 29% of respondents cited long-term safety data, 22% wanted before/after clinical data, like lab results, and 20% valued self-reported symptom improvement. Yet the strongest signal from the research was a clear consumer struggle to access straightforward information on side effects and produt use, highlighting transparency in these areas as one of the most pressing unmet needs in consumer health.



"People want to know that the health products they purchase will work as intended and not come with negative side effects," said Malcolm Fogarty, Strategic Advisor for Partnerships and Growth at Lindus Health. "These findings underscore a growing need for clear, readily available, evidence-backed communication in consumer health, especially as new products and technologies emerge." The availability of clinical evidence, or a lack thereof, plays a major role in consumer purchase decisions. Around 46% of respondents indicated they either have decided against a purchase or stopped using a product due to a lack of clear information or evidence. This points to a major gap in consumer confidence that would be solved by access to additional information and education.

Additionally, consumer skepticism around new digital health tools could be impacted by these same concerns. Only 29% reported the use of use digital health technologies, while the majority continue to rely on old standbys— like vitamins and supplements (84%) and OTC medications (59%)— that often have years of research data and widespread confidence behind them, leaving a divide between the "tried and true" solutions and new options. Lindus Health is poised to address this "trust gap" by delivering high-quality clinical trials, real-world evidence (RWE) studies, and health claims research for consumer health products backed by robust data, so consumers can make more informed purchasing decisions. "The best way to bridge this divide is through high-quality evidence generation—and that's where Lindus comes in," said Meri Beckwith, Co-CEO of Lindus Health. "By executing research with consumers' needs top-of-mind, we're capturing the data we need so consumers can trust the health products they regularly buy are both safe and effective without sacrificing affordability." The results of the survey reinforce the vital need for patient-centric clinical research and are being used to strengthen and refine trial designs that build consumer trust and support the adoption of safe, effective health products and digital tools — ultimately elevating the standards for more accessible healthcare. About Lindus Health Lindus Health is the anti-CRO running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers—bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. Through a performance-based pricing model, a world-class clinical operations team, a proprietary software platform, and access to over 40 million Electronic Health Records, Lindus Health delivers clinical trials with unmatched speed, reliability, and impact. The company removes the biggest bottleneck in healthcare—clinical trials—through end-to-end study execution powered by technology and forward-thinking approaches to clinical operations. Lindus Health works with leading biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and consumer health companies to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and products. Its impact has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the Fierce CRO Awards for Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention and inclusion in the PM360 Elite 100. To date, Lindus Health has delivered trials across the US, UK, and Europe in conditions ranging from diabetes and asthma to major depressive disorder, hypertension, and chronic fatigue syndrome. The company has raised over $80M from investors including Balderton Capital, Peter Thiel, Creandum, Firstminute Capital, and Seedcamp. Lindus Health Media Contact:

Jodi Perkins

Amendola for Lindus Health

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-lindus-health-finds-nearly-half-of-consumers-will-abandon-health-products-lacking-clear-scientific-evidence-302553164.html SOURCE Lindus Health

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]