[September 11, 2025] New England Indemnity Company Launches Expanded Personal Lines Suite Enabled by ReSource Pro and INSTANDA Partnership Tweet

New England Indemnity Company (NEIC) is rolling out a newly modernized suite of personal lines insurance products, including auto, homeowners, umbrella and dwelling fire coverages in New Hampshire. The company plans to expand the product rollout across the Northeast. The launch is powered by ReSource Pro's business process and technology services and INSTANDA's no-code platform. The expansion represents a significant milestone in NEIC's journey to deliver faster, smarter, and more agile insurance experiences. The upcoming launch marks the first joint deployment since ReSource Pro and INSTANDA formalized their partnership in January 2025. "For us, this isn't just about standing up new tech. It's about launching the right products, in the right way, with the right support behind the scenes," said John Elias, President and CEO of NEIC. "ReSource Pro and INSTANDA have worked with our team to ensure that we're meeting aggressive timelines while building with a focus on long-term scalability and operational efficiency." The collaboration delivers a unique dual bnefit: the front-end agility of INSTANDA's configurable no-code platform combined with ReSource Pro's deep insurance operations expertise and tech-enabled support. This approach allows NEIC to reduce IT overhead, accelerate time to market and streamline servicing without compromising quality or compliance.



"This launch proves what's possible when carriers blend the right mix of technologies and operational excellence," added Tim Hardcastle, CEO and co-founder of INSTANDA. "Our no-code solutions, coupled with ReSource Pro's tech optimization expertise, enabled NEIC to move from concept to market with remarkable speed. ReSource Pro has created a model that removes traditional technical bottlenecks and empowers non-technical teams to innovate - helping to further define the future of insurance. It's exciting to see our shared vision come to life through a carrier-led transformation." With this rollout, NEIC is setting a new standard for how insurance products are built, launched, and supported, paving the way for faster innovation, reduced costs, and enhanced service delivery for today's policyholders.

"This integration exemplifies ReSource Pro's ability to bring together technology and operations to deliver meaningful value," said Kris George, Managing Director of MIS, ReSource Pro. "By combining INSTANDA's agile platform with our deep insurance systems expertise and service offerings, we're enabling clients to launch and scale products faster while optimizing back-office efficiency, thereby advancing the level of service and innovation we can provide." About ReSource Pro Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is the trusted partner insurance organizations rely on to optimize performance, streamline operations, and drive growth. Serving 2,000+ carriers, brokers, wholesalers, and MGAs, ReSource Pro is a recognized market leader in insurance process and workflow optimization, data and technology services, and strategic operating model transformation. Maintaining a 96%+ client retention rate for over a decade, ReSource Pro is the only firm serving the insurance industry to have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times-placing it among the top 0.02% of repeat honorees across all sectors in the Inc. list's 40+ year history. About INSTANDA Since 2015, INSTANDA has empowered insurance companies across the world to rapidly adapt to customer and market demands with its no-code policy administration and distribution platform. Designed for seamless integration and unmatched configurability, the platform empowers insurance companies to rapidly create, manage, and optimize insurance products and customer journeys. Discover how INSTANDA is redefining insurance innovation at instanda.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250911608109/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]