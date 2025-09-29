[September 10, 2025] New iPhone 17 lineup and iPhone Air now at Verizon: 5G power, incredible trade-in offers and savings that add up Tweet

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Breaking news] Verizon is your home for the latest iPhone 17 models , with incredible choice, savings and flexibility on the fastest, most reliable 5G network. All four models, which include the all-new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air, will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 12, with availability on Friday, September 19. Experience Apple's latest and greatest iPhone generation on Verizon's award-winning, ultra-reliable 5G network and combine it with our flexible myPlan options starting as low as $30 per line per month for four lines on Unlimited Welcome with auto pay (plus taxes and fees) AND a three-year price guarantee on the base monthly rate. With access to exclusive mobile + home discounts, a wide array of rewards via the My Verizon app, and our guaranteed trade-in offers, it's the perfect combination of an exceptional device on the nation's most reliable 5G network. “Verizon customers already get the best network with the most value for money,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer. “And now, with the new iPhone lineup, Apple's innovation meets the power, reliability and value of Verizon's 5G network. With our unbelievable trade-in offers, flexible plans and savings on perks like Apple One, the choice is simple. No matter which new iPhone you choose, we've got you.” [Verizon’s best iPhone offers for new & current customers] Get ready for our most attractive offers of the year. Whether you're a new or existing customer, or a Verizon Business customer, we're making it easy to get your hands on the new iPhone 17. Get up to $1,100 off any iPhone 17: New and current customers can get up to $1,100 off a new iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max with select phone trade-in (any condition, guaranteed) and an eligible unlimited plan.

Buy three or more accessories and save 20% off for cases, screen protectors and chargers. Apple One on Verizon: Add the Apple One perk to your myPlan and get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ for one incredible price. It's the perfect way to enjoy all your favorite Apple services on your new iPhone 17. [Introducing the best new Apple products] Verizon will offer the latest iPhone generation, the latest Apple Watch lineup, and AirPods Pro 3. All four iPhone models — iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — feature the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, 48MP Fusion camera systems, the latest-generation chips for incredible performance, and fantastic all-day battery life. The beautiful new designs are even more durable and offer 3x better scratch resistance thaks to Ceramic Shield 2.



Apple Watch Series 11 offers hypertension notifications and sleep score, along with up to 24 hours of battery life and a display that’s 2x more scratch-resistant. Apple Watch SE 3 includes advanced health capabilities, an Always-On display, fast charging, and more, while Apple Watch Ultra 3 brings satellite communications including Emergency SOS via satellite, Messages via satellite and Find My via satellite, 42-hour battery life, and powerful new health insights. AirPods Pro 3 features a new design and incredible sound quality, the world’s best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation of any wireless headphones, hands-free Live Translation, exceptional in-ear fit and stability, heart rate sensing during workouts, and extended battery life. Customers will be able to pre-order the latest iPhone models, new Apple Watch lineup and AirPods Pro 3 on Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.

[The latest iPhone models] iPhone 17 is packed with features users will enjoy every day, including the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, a bigger and brighter display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, and the new Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance. iPhone 17 is available in five beautiful colors: black, lavender, mist blue, sage and white. The all-new iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made and more durable than any previous iPhone, delivering pro performance, amazing new 48MP Fusion camera system, and fantastic all-day battery life. The breakthrough design is only possible with Apple silicon. With the most Apple-designed chips in an iPhone — the powerhouse A19 Pro, N1 and C1X — iPhone Air is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made. iPhone Air is available in space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the most powerful Pro models ever. With a striking new design powered by the A19 Pro chip, they feature the best-ever performance, battery life, and camera systems in an iPhone. That includes three 48MP Fusion camera system and pro-level video features — these are the first smartphones to support ProRes RAW and genlock, a technique used to precisely synchronize video across multiple cameras and inputs. Both models are available in cosmic orange, deep blue and silver. iPhone Air features an eSIM-only design that helps make it unbelievably thin and light while still delivering all-day battery life. iPhone 17 Pro models are now eSIM-only as well, enabling a larger battery and up to 39 hours of video playback — two hours longer than before. With eSIM, users can quickly activate service, store multiple plans on one device, and enjoy greater flexibility, convenience, security, and seamless connectivity — especially when traveling. Verizon supports eSIM Quick Transfer, making it easy to move your number to a new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation, Verizon can digitally assign your eSIM directly to your iPhone. iOS 26 elevates the iPhone experience with a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day. [The new Apple Watch lineup] Apple Watch Series 11 is the ultimate health and fitness companion, empowering users with notifications for signs of chronic high blood pressure — also known as hypertension — plus new insights into sleep quality with sleep score, adding to the robust suite of health features included in the device. It brings up to 24 hours of battery life and Ion-X glass that’s 2x more scratch-resistant and 5G cellular capabilities, all in its thinnest and most comfortable design. Apple Watch SE 3 offers remarkable health, fitness, connectivity, and safety features, and the powerful capabilities of the S10 chip, at an incredible value. It features advanced health features like sleep score, retrospective ovulation estimates, sleep apnea notifications, and wrist temperature sensing for richer Vitals app data. The S10 chip powers an Always-On display, double tap and wrist flick gestures, on-device Siri, and fast charging. It also offers 5G cellular capabilities and a cover glass that is more durable than ever. Apple Watch Ultra 3, the most advanced Apple Watch, seamlessly shifts between a powerful sports watch, an elegant smartwatch, and a comprehensive health companion. Designed to keep users more connected and safer wherever they are with built-in satellite communications, it allows users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location all while they’re off the grid. It features the most accurate GPS in a sports watch and up to 42 hours of battery life — with up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Apple Watch Series 11 is available in aluminum — including a new space gray, as well as jet black, rose gold, and silver — and also in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate. Apple Watch SE 3 is available in midnight and starlight aluminum cases, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in natural or black titanium. [AirPods Pro 3] AirPods Pro 3 delivers unbelievable sound quality and the world’s best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of any wireless headphones — removing up to 2x more noise than the previous generation AirPods Pro, and 4x more than the original AirPods Pro. The updated design helps AirPods Pro 3 fit even better and provides greater in-ear stability during activities like running, HIIT, yoga, and more. For the first time, users can utilize AirPods Pro 3 to measure heart rate and track over 50 workout types with the new experience in the Fitness app on iPhone. Live Translation also comes to AirPods, making face-to-face conversations easier by helping users connect even if they don’t speak the same language. [Buy the latest iPhone generation at Verizon]

Visit verizon.com , the My Verizon app or your local Verizon retail store to preorder the new iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max starting Friday, September 12. Verizon Business customers can visit the Verizon Business website or contact their account manager to order. Click here for more information on our amazing offers. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

