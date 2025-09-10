[September 10, 2025] New Formula, Qualia Stem Cell, Offers A Category-Defining Product For Bodily Healing & Renewal Tweet

Unique New Supplement Puts The Science Of Stem Cells Within Reach Of Most Consumers CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The science of stem cells has ushered in groundbreaking health options in the last decade, yet those options have lacked the affordability and ease to appeal to everyday consumers. Qualia Stem Cell takes a different approach, supporting the body's own capacity for flourishing stem cell activity in a simple supplement taken just 4 days a month. Stem cells have been compared to the body's repair crew. We're born with over a billion of them. They have the remarkable capacity to repair and rebuild bodily tissues, such as bone, muscle, and cartilage. But as we age, their numbers (and optimal functionality) significantly decline, leading to diminished capacity for bodily healing. The science team behind Qualia Stem Cell focused on a growing body of research on ingredients shown to enhance different aspects of stem cell activity, such as stem cell mobilization, communication, and preservation. This resulted in 15 premium ingredients blended into a capsule supplement taken just 4 days a month. "Meaningfully supporting stem cell activty via supplementation is remarkably challenging," states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger, "Nothing on the market was sufficiently addressing the diverse needs of stem cell support in their totality. So we aimed to create the first such product. This formula changes what's possible to support the body's own capacity for stem cell activity through targeted supplementation."



Qualia Stem Cell is available in September, and the Qualia line of supplements can be found at www.qualialife.com , Amazon, and in major retailers such as GNC and Sprouts. About Qualia Life Sciences:

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Their products emphasize complex systems science, which recognizes the body's inherent self-regulation in addressing various health issues. Their expanding product lineup includes support for brain health , cellular health , NAD+levels , and recently launched Magnesium+ .

*Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements are not intended as general medical advice. This product is not a replacement for prescription medication. Please consult your physician before taking any dietary supplements. This ad represents the personal experience and opinions of the author, and is not a guarantee, promise, or reflection of other users' results. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-formula-qualia-stem-cell-offers-a-category-defining-product-for-bodily-healing--renewal-302551453.html SOURCE Qualia Life Sciences

