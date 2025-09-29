[September 10, 2025] New Research From Arthur Shows Enterprises Are Missing AI's True Potential Tweet

Arthur Technologies, a leader in enterprise collaboration, today released new research showing that while AI is now ubiquitous in the workplace, most organizations are falling short of utilizing its true potential. Instead of being embedded into the workflow as a trusted, real-time collaborator, AI is largely confined to narrow, siloed, task-specific uses. The research is based on a July national online survey of 1,012 U.S. employed consumers conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of Arthur. The survey reveals: 100% of employees reported using AI at work in the last three months, with nearly half using it multiple times per day.

The most common applications, including research (55.7%), data analysis (50.5%), and brainstorming (40.0%), show that AI is still treated as a "junior assistant" rather than a peer.

Far fewer employees use AI for core functions like project management (37.5%), customer service (10.9%), and sales (6.9%). These findings suggest that while management pushes adoption, AI use is confined to background tasks, behaving more like a search engine than a colleague capable of enhancing collaboration and decision-making. "Today's enterprises are only scratching the surface of AI's potential," said Christoph Fleischmann, Founder and CEO of Arthur Technologies. "Employees are eager to embrace AI, but deployment decisions still treat it as a tool, not a teammate. Enterprises must begin designing workflows where AI operates 'at eye level' with humans, ensuring itis embraced as a digital co-worker: present in meetings, aware of context, proactive in contributing ideas, and capable of remembering knowledge across sessions."



The data also reveals structural barriers: While 82% of employees are encouraged to use AI, 37% have never received training, leaving them unequipped to leverage it fully.

89.5% believe AI makes them more creative, but only 47.6% see AI as a true collaborative partner. "The absence of formal training, combined with accuracy and privacy concerns, is preventing AI from reaching its full potential," added Fleischmann. "Integrating AI directly into collaborative workflows changes that dynamic. By being present in meetings and projects, AI naturally becomes more intuitive, like a colleague you can interact with, rather than a standalone tool you must learn to operate. And with full integration, issues around accuracy are also solved, as the AI colleague understands context and actively collaborates with human employees."

Arthur One, the company's latest platform, addresses these challenges head-on. Drawing on years of expertise in immersive, real-time collaboration environments, Arthur One integrates AI directly into team workflows, enabling it to listen, respond, and engage as naturally as a colleague. This approach makes AI more intuitive and trustworthy and also addresses the core obstacles slowing adoption: siloed use, lack of context, and limited trust. The result: intelligent decision-making, enhanced creativity, and a seamless partnership between human and digital colleagues. About Arthur Technologies Arthur Technologies is a leading enterprise SaaS company, specializing in AI-powered collaboration tools for global organizations. By combining cutting-edge, real-time AI with other frontier technologies such as spatial computing, Arthur empowers teams to work smarter, faster, and more effectively. Trusted by leading organizations and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Arthur continues to redefine the future of work. For more information, visit https://arthur.digital/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910562722/en/

