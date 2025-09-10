[September 10, 2025] New Report Finds 74% of Legal Clients Research Firms After a Referral, Redefining the Role of Word-of-Mouth in 2025 Tweet

Scorpion's 2025 Legal Consumer Trends Report reveals why speed, digital credibility, and online reviews now outweigh traditional referrals in legal hiring decisions. SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for law firms, today released its 2025 Legal Consumer Trends Report, offering a deep dive into how legal consumers choose which law firms to hire and what makes them walk away. Based on responses from 3,000 U.S. consumers, the report reveals how legal clients are navigating search and what law firms must do to stay competitive. Today's legal clients aren't just looking for a recommendation; they're verifying it. According to the report, nearly 60% of consumers say online reviews now carry more weight than word-of-mouth, and over half refuse to consider a firm with less than four stars. Speed is just as critical: 72% of potential clients will move on if they don't hear back within 24 hours. "Referrals might get you noticed, but search results, reviews, and client experience close the deal," said Jamie Adams, Chief Revenue Officer at Scorpion. "Law firms that aren't easily found, credible, and fast to respond are getting filtered out before they een know someone was considering them."



The report also points to growing expectations around technology and communication. Over half of consumers won't hire a firm that lacks online chat. And 49% say neglected social media is a red flag, particularly among Gen X and older demographics. Meanwhile, 61% are open to their lawyer using AI tools to improve speed or communication, as long as the human relationship stays intact. "Clients no longer separate your intake experience from your legal expertise. It's all part of the same judgment," said Adams. "If your website is hard to use or your follow-up is slow, they assume the rest of the experience will be too."

Scorpion's 2025 report makes clear that to compete, law firms must now operate like modern service providers: easy to find, fast to respond, and digitally trustworthy. To download the full 2025 Legal Consumer Trends Report, visit: scorpion.co/modern-consumer Survey Methodology

To stay ahead of digital marketing trends shaping the legal and home services industries, Scorpion launched its "Consumer Search Trends," initiative in 2023. The latest edition, titled "2025 Law Firm Search Trends," was completed earlier this year in partnership with independent market research firm Dynata. For the study, 3,000 U.S.-based adults were surveyed about their experiences with online search and the client intake process. About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses succeed through RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions created to drive maximum revenue to local businesses. Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads and toward a focus on what truly matters: revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion wins local businesses more clients, more revenue, and most importantly, better ROI. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. Learn more at Scorpion.co . Contact Information:

