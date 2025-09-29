[September 10, 2025] New Era Energy & Digital's TCDC Signs LOI with Mawgan Capital to Deliver Proprietary Power Supply for AI Data Center Campus in Ector County Tweet

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) ("NEED" or the "Company"), formerly, New Era Helium, Inc., today announced that Texas Critical Data Centers LLC ("TCDC"), its 50/50 joint venture with Sharon AI, Inc. ("Sharon AI") has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Mawgan Capital to deploy its proprietary Digital Zero Power™ ("DZP") solution for TCDC's planned Ector County Data Center Campus (the "Campus") in Texas. Under the LOI, Mawgan Capital intends to finance and deliver a behind-the-meter natural gas-based generation system through its proprietary Digital Zero Power™ product, a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain decarbonization solution. The DZP™ platform leverages Irrefutable™ low carbon intensity gas certificates and carbon credits and is powered by Context Labs' Context AI™ Enterprise Carbon Management Platform, an advanced digital infrastructure that enables organizations to quantify and prove the carbon profile of their operations. This structure intends to ensure the Campus provides reliable, sustainable power with the goal of reducing our carbon footprint and further differentiating TCDC's operations from conventional Texas grid-connected data centers. Construction and integration are expected to commence later this year, with full commissioning targeted over the next 18 months. Once operational, the solution is expected to serve as the energy backbone for TCDC's high-performance, AI-optimized compute campus, delivering resilient power and enhanced sustainability credentials. E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. commented: "The partnership with Mawgan Capital allows us to deliver verified, low zero-carbon power to our on-site customers supporting their sustainability goals while providing world-class power reliability in West Texas." Wolf Schubert, CEO of Sharon AI said: "Our collaboration with Mawgan Capital should enhance the viability of the project and creates a world-class decarbonized AI data center. This partnership could position TCDC at the forefront of sustainable digital infrastructure development in West Texas and set a new benchmark for energy-resilient data center campuses globally." David Tucker, CEO of Mawgan Capital said: "Our goal with the DZP™ is to leverage market-driven environmental innovations to help data centers maintain their social license to operate, creating local jobs, protecting clean air and water resources, and delivering the most cost-effective results for American businesses and communities." Dan Harple, Founder and CEO of Context Labs said: "It's critical that developers lead the charge in managing the climate impact of growing AI infrastructure. Context Labs delivers the AI-enabled data-driven, empirical rigor required to accurately and transparently quantify an enterprise's carbon performance. This collaboration with TCDC and Mawgan Capital demonstrates how operators, market-makers, and technology providers can effectively accelerate decarbonization in an increasingly energy-intensive world." About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shels, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments. For more information, follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X. A new corporate website is currently in development.



About Sharon AI, Inc. Sharon AI, Inc. is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. Sharon AI, Inc., has a hybrid operational model that includes deployments in co-location data centers as well as the development of proprietary data center projects. With the expected addition of NVIDIA H200 GPUs to its fleet in 2025, Sharon AI plans to offer a wide range of AI/HPC GPUs as a Service (GPUaaS), including NVIDIA H200, H100, L40S, A40, RTX 3090, and AMD MI300X. For more information, visit: www.sharonai.com.

About Mawgan Capital Mawgan Capital is a client solutions and commodity trading firm specializing in carbon and new market development. We give our clients the tools to transfer long term risk, reduce costs, hedge against market volatility, and demonstrate leadership in responsible energy use. We enable data centers and other energy-intensive industries to achieve certified zero-carbon operations, scaling decarbonisation pathways without compromising performance. For more information, visit www.mawgancapital.com About Context Labs Context Labs is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's climate information. The company enables data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as Asset Grade Data (AGD™), providing insights and solutions to inform markets. Context Labs mission is to provide the world's trusted AI-enabled data fabric platform, deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies for context-driven insights. The company was formed out of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet. With offices in Amsterdam, Cambridge, Mass., and Houston, learn more at www.contextlabs.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) our ability to effectively operate our business segments; (b) our ability to manage our research, development, expansion, growth and operating expenses; (c) our ability to evaluate and measure our business, prospects and performance metrics; (d) our ability to compete, directly and indirectly, and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; (e) our ability to respond and adapt to changes in technology and customer behavior; (f) our ability to protect our intellectual property and to develop, maintain and enhance a strong brand; and (g) other factors (including the risks contained in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910408886/en/

