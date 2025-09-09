[September 09, 2025] New TripleLift and EMARKETER report reveals creative remains advertising's biggest growth lever but measurement and scale lag behind Tweet

Marketers lack the infrastructure and shared standards to scale and measure effectiveness. Many are turning to AI to reshape creative workflows NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the world's leading Creative SSP, today launched a report in partnership with EMARKETER revealing a concerning disconnect: while the majority of marketers (83.5%) see creative as a powerful performance driver, many lack consensus on what defines a 'great creative' and struggle to scale it across channels. That leaves over 2 in 5 teams operating without a unified standard, which is slowing feedback loops, complicating approvals, and increasing inefficiencies. The report, based on a survey of 164 US marketers, explores how they are approaching creative effectiveness, the methods they use to measure performance and the tools that can help scale impact. When asked to define quality creative, clear brand storytelling (69.5%) and visually compelling design (69.5%) were the most cited attributes. Personalization and relevance to the audience (66.5%) was also ranked as important, highlighting the need for effective audience segmentation and targeting. "True creative excellence remains elusive because we lack a shared language and common metrics," said Toccara Baker, vice president of marketing at TripleLift. "Every organization has its own definition, and despite attempts to establish industry standards, widespread adoption is slow. It's good news that marketers recognize there's a need for a shared framework and wider adoption of technology that can quantify creative output. With Generative AI now in the mix, it's the perfect time to align on what 'great creative' means and better link creative analytics more directly to digital marketing KPIs." Marketers are Already Leaning on AI to Streamline Production Marketers have already embraced AI across a range of creative tasks including generating ad copy (50%), images and video (37.8%), and ensuring contextual content alignment. Over half expect workflow automation to be AI's biggest contribution over the next two years, followed by performance optimization (48.2%) and insights and reporting (43.3%). These findings signal a shift in the usage of AI - one that laces the focus on operational efficiency in support of strategic creativity.



"If marketers want AI to deliver an exponential, rather than linear increase in productivity, they will need to feel comfortable integrating it into multiple steps of the creative production process," said Max Willens, Senior Analyst at EMARKETER in the report. "That will require a significant revision to how brands and agencies approach that process." Infrastructure Gaps Hold Creative Back

Reaching consumers across an increasingly complex digital landscape requires marketers to deploy campaigns across multiple channels and platforms. According to the survey, online video (79.9%), display (77.4%) and native (66.5%) are currently the top formats used in digital advertising. Connected TV (CTV), adopted by half of respondents, comes last but with a potential to grow fast as US viewership rises. The report finds that despite marketers' desire to deliver relevant creative at scale across channels, many lack the infrastructure to do so. Limited asset updates (54.3%) and insufficient creative versions (51.8%) are the top causes for underperformance in programmatic campaigns, while overreliance on a single format reduces creative effectiveness for nearly half of marketers. Measurement is a Priority, but Gaps Persist While the majority (71.3%) say creative evaluation has grown more important, just 58.5% regularly connect creative quality to performance, and only 51.2% have reliable metrics or dashboards to do so. As demand for data-driven insights grows, 73.2% expect data analysis to play a greater role in creative success. To unlock creative's full potential, measurement needs to evolve from reactive reporting to proactive, real-time tracking. "The key is to close the loop between creative diagnostics and outcome metrics," said Izzy Morris, paid social and programmatic lead at Vodafone, a TripleLift client. "That means going beyond last-touch attribution by using incrementality testing to measure creative impact through controlled experiments. Bringing everything together in unified dashboards helps combine creative analytics with media performance and conversion data, making it easier to see which creative attributes actually drive ROI." The report concludes with strategies marketers can adopt to improve creative effectiveness, including: Establishing creative standards to align cross-functional teams

Using AI to accelerate scale and efficiency while maintaining human oversight

Investing in creative analytics to tie assets to outcomes

Treating creative as a strategic lever across the full funnel Download the full report here . Research Methodology The survey was developed and fielded by EMARKETER in collaboration with TripleLift in June 2025. We surveyed 164 US marketing professionals to assess their attitudes toward creative in programmatic advertising. About EMARKETER EMARKETER is the go-to forecasts, data and insights provider across the marketing & advertising and ecommerce fields. We empower companies to make informed decisions that maximize revenue, optimize spend and anticipate digital disruption by providing actionable forecasts and context from expert analysts, carefully vetted data sources and our proprietary research methodology. EMARKETER is a division of Axel Springer S.E. About TripleLift TripleLift is the world's leading Creative SSP, transforming standard ad placements into high-performing, scalable experiences across desktop, mobile, CTV, and Retail Media. The company's integrated platform seamlessly unites premium supply, creative technology, and data into one cohesive programmatic solution. Through its focus on creative excellence, TripleLift empowers publishers, drives better outcomes for advertisers, and builds superior experiences for consumers, delivering value across the entire digital advertising ecosystem. As part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift is NMSDC certified, qualifies for diverse spending goals, and remains deeply committed to people, culture, and community. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices worldwide. Learn more at TripleLift.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-triplelift-and-emarketer-report-reveals-creative-remains-advertisings-biggest-growth-lever-but-measurement-and-scale-lag-behind-302551225.html SOURCE TRIPLELIFT

