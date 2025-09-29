[September 09, 2025] New York Life to unify investment businesses, creating a premier $785 billion global investment platform Tweet

New York Life today announced the combination of its general account and third-party asset management businesses to create a global investment platform with approximately $785 billion in assets under management, effective Jan. 1, 2026.1 The newly unified platform will bring together the full scale and capabilities of the firm's investment expertise across public and private markets to serve its clients. This strategic alignment reflects New York Life's commitment to investing in its asset management franchise and enhancing the breadth, depth, and delivery of solutions for clients. The combined investment organization will be among the top 20 global, public fixed-income managers with $363 billion in assets, and the top 15 private-markets managers with $228 billion in assets.2 It will leverage scale, collaboration, and innovation to meet evolving client demands for integrated, multi-asset solutions across geographies and asset classes. Portfolio management teams will retain their investment autonomy, continuing to deliver differentiated strategies with rigorous oversight and a sharp focus on client objectives. To support its growth aspirations, the firm plans to make significant investments in asset origination, product development, distribution, brand, technology, and infrastructure. "Our clients are looking for a trusted partner with global scale and deep investment expertise across private and public markets," said Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, who will lead the combined investment platform. "Bringing our two investment organizations together allows us to harness our collective strengths, foster collaboration, and drive innovation in a way that positions us to accelerate our growth and better srve our clients."



Abou-Jaoudé, currently CEO of New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM), is a proven global asset management leader with more than three decades of experience and a track record of innovation and growth. Before leading NYLIM, he served as CEO of Candriam - NYLIM's core European investment affiliate - where he led a decade-long expansion in both assets and global presence. ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest3 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. With headquarters in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, and other solutions. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.4 1 Assets under management (AUM) are as of 6/30/2025, includes certain assets that do not qualify as Regulatory Assets Under Management, and includes the assets of the following affiliated investment managers: Ausbil Investment Management Limited, Apogem Capital LLC, Candriam S.C.A., MacKay Shields LLC, New York Life Investment Management LLC, NYL Investors LLC, and Tristan Capital Partners LLP. 2 Global public fixed income assets and private markets asset as of 6/30/2025. Top 20 global public fixed income manager rankings are based on eVestment data; certain peer assets are as of March 31, 2025, due to data availability. Top 15 private market manager rankings are based on internal analysis of public filings and company disclosures; certain peer assets are as of September 30, 2024, due to data availability. Rankings are derived from self-reported and public information, which may not be calculated on a consistent basis across managers. Private markets include private equity, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure assets. 3 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2025. For methodology, see https://fortune.com/company/new-york-life-insurance/ 4 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 5/16/2025: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aa1), Standard & Poor's (AA+) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909543408/en/

