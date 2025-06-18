[September 09, 2025] New Survey Reveals Healthcare Provider Directory Accuracy and Usability Hurdles Tweet

One third of provider directory users have encountered outdated or incorrect information ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data and analytics, published a report today revealing new insights into consumer utilization of healthcare provider directories, including how inaccurate provider data, low awareness and poor usability may be hindering broad adoption. The findings are based on an Ipsos survey of 3,014 U.S. adults and highlight the need for healthcare organizations to modernize the provider directory experience. This includes ensuring the information housed within directories is frequently updated and aligning directory features with the factors that consumers value most. Key Finding: Provider data inaccuracy and poor user experience are leading pain points

The survey results indicate a large majority of adults (82%) have used a healthcare directory, but many respondents said they have encountered incorrect information and a hard time navigating the tool. 33% of provider directory users have encountered outdated or incorrect information.

21% of provider directory users found it difficult to use a healthcare provider directory to find a provider. "Among the multitude of tools providing consumers with an avenue to care, provider directories remain one of the most important," said Adam Mariano, president and general manager of healthcare, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "However, these directories are only as useful as the information contained within them, and our report shows consumers are encountering a concerningly high prevalence of outdated and inaccurate directory information. This impedesaccess to care and increases risk to organizations. These findings should serve as a wake-up call for organizations to reimagine the directory experience and to continuously improve provider data accuracy."



Key Finding: Consumers rely on healthcare provider directories for critical healthcare decisions

The data shows that consumers depend on provider directories to find providers, confirm coverage and understand copays and deductibles. These tools play a vital role in helping consumers through complex decisions related to both providers and health plans—especially when switching plans, seeking new care or navigating other periods of change. 49% of respondents said they use a healthcare provider directory to find a specialist.

58% of users report network coverage/participation as among the most important factors when selecting a provider, with 30% reporting it as the single most important factor.

56% of users report that ensuring the provider can deliver the specific type of care needed is among the most important factors when selecting a provider. The responses indicate that consumers value clinical and financial factors equally when selecting a provider, highlighting an opportunity for healthcare organizations to enhance patient and member engagement by making directories more intuitive and aligning them with what consumers value most.

"At their best, provider directories are easy to use and reflect up-to-date network and credential information, becoming powerful tools for engaging and retaining patients and members," said Mariano. "However, a poor experience with a provider directory can lead to frustration, higher call center and support costs for payers and ultimately non-compliance of care for patients in need. With an emphasis on data quality, usability and transparency, organizations can empower individuals to make informed, confident decisions about their care, reducing overall cost of care and improving member satisfaction." Ipsos conducted the survey from June 12 to June 18, 2025. A sample of 3,014 U.S. adults aged 18 or older was interviewed online in English. Surveys were collected as part of a multi-client omnibus program, where questions on various topics are included in one interview and clients share demographic information collected. Data was weighted to represent populations based on targets from the U.S. Census. Click here to view the full report. About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

