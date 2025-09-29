[September 09, 2025] NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY: Absolute Security Showcases FedRAMP Authorized Resilient Endpoint and Remote Access Security Solutions at Billington CyberSecurity Summit 2025 Tweet

Absolute Security, a leader in enterprise cyber resilience, today announced it is a Gold Sponsor of the Billington Cybersecurity Summit 2025. During the event, Absolute Security Cyber Resilience experts will be on hand at booth 513 to demo our industry-leading resilient security solutions. Available on FedRAMP and through partners and direct engagements, the Absolute Resilience platform is trusted by top federal agencies to help ensure their remote and hybrid endpoints and critical security controls are always on, defended against threats, protected from risk, and able to quickly and fully restore operations following cyberattacks, ransomware strikes, and IT incidents. Panel: Discover How to Manage a Vulnerability Crisis On Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 2:10 PM EDT, Absolute Security Chief Product Officer (CPO) John Herrema will join with fellow industry thought leaders for a general session panel: Managing a Vulnerability Crisis. Herrema and his peers will leverage a real-world case study to highlight lessons learned on how to think about preparing for and addressing large-scale vulnerabilities. Attendees will discover how vendors and customers perceive, respond to, and mitigate significant vulnerabilities present in their environments. Absolute Resilience Platform: Helping Government Remain Secure, Protected, Reilient



Government agencies are frequent targets for cybercriminals, terrorists, nation-states, and malicious insiders. Complexity-driven disruptions frequently caused by fragile hardware and software systems also create ongoing challenges for agency CISOs and their security teams. The Absolute Resilience Platform is embedded in the firmware of more than 600 million top PC brands through 28 OEM partnerships. Government customers can quickly and easily activate the platform across their massive PC fleets to stay ahead of ever-changing threats and complexity, and to achieve compliance with regulatory mandates such as NIST, CSF, FISMA, CJIS, DHS, CDM, and Comply-to-Connect (C2C)-while maintaining the highest possible level of operational performance and continuity. To learn more about why government customers rely on Absolute Security to remain secure, protected, compliant, and operational, visit booth 513 or schedule a meeting in advance: Meet Absolute Security at Billington Cybersecurity Summit 2025.

About Absolute Security Absolute Security is partnered with more than 28 of the world's leading endpoint device manufacturers, embedded in the firmware of 600 million devices, trusted by thousands of global enterprise customers, and licensed across more than 16 million PC users. With the Absolute Security Cyber Resilience Platform integrated into their digital enterprise, customers ensure their mobile and hybrid workforces connect securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world and that business operations recover quickly following cyber disruptions and attacks. To learn more, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube. ABSOLUTE SECURITY, ABSOLUTE, and the ABSOLUTE LOGO are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation ©2025, or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908829397/en/

