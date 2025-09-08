[September 09, 2025] New Gen Launches AI-Ready Infrastructure to Power Fashion Brands in the Age of Agentic Commerce Tweet

Designed for the agentic web, New Gen's platform equips the fashion industry with the tools needed to provide richer customer insights and grow order volume and conversion rates across emerging AI search interfaces With the AI retail market projected to reach $51B by 2030, New Gen positions fashion brands to stay competitive as shopping shifts from keyword searches to natural-language prompts.

New Gen launches AI-ready infrastructure for fashion e-commerce, transforming static product catalogs into structured, machine-readable data that helps to surface products in agentic search.

Enables brands to future-proof without a full overhaul, offering tools like conversational commerce pilots and dedicated AI subdomains to capture both human and machine traffic, fueling better insights, order growth and conversion.

Enables brands to future-proof without a full overhaul, offering tools like conversational commerce pilots and dedicated AI subdomains to capture both human and machine traffic, fueling better insights, order growth and conversion. SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global AI retail market expected to grow from $7.3 billion in 2023 to over $51 billion by 2030 , fashion brands need the right technologies to remain visible and competitive in the agentic age. New Generation (New Gen), a technology company building infrastructure for the AI internet, today announces its agentic AI infrastructure platform has launched for the fashion industry, helping brands engage in conversational commerce and build intelligence that ensures their products are discoverable in the age of machine-driven shopping.



AI-driven traffic is reshaping the path to purchase, but most brands aren't ready. Consumer behavior data shows that traffic to U.S. retail websites from generative AI sources has increased by over 4,700% , but today's web infrastructure isn't built for AI's programmatic interactions. Most retail sites are invisible to AI agents, meaning brands are missing the opportunity to convert this new wave of high-intent traffic.

"Even without a fully deployed AI strategy, brands can - and should - start future-proofing today," said Adam Behrens, co-founder of New Gen. "That begins with clean, machine-readable product catalogs. AI agents depend on consistent inputs like price, availability, materials, fit, and sustainability data to recommend products. As consumer-facing platforms like Daydream and Phia signal to where shopping is headed, our role is to make sure brands' products are structured and discoverable across all of them." New Gen addresses this shift by transforming traditional product catalogs into enriched, AI-readable data and layering a fully generative interface on top. Customers experience instant visual answers through natural language interaction, while AI agents gain direct, structured access through a dedicated address at the AI-specific subdomain (e.g., ai.yourbrand.com). This subdomain acts as a specialized entry point optimized for human shoppers and AI-driven traffic, ensuring brands can transition to AI-native commerce without overhauling their existing websites or technology stacks. "Beyond catalog readiness, conversational commerce can act as a low-lift entry point," said Jonathan Arena, co-founder of New Gen. "Brands running pilot projects are already uncovering valuable data, revealing the questions shoppers ask, the products they compare, and the points of friction that block purchases. These insights are sharpening merchandising and messaging strategies, while also informing smarter inventory planning. Early tests are proving that starting small delivers big learnings that can then be scaled." Arena added, "What brands often don't realize is that these conversations are a new form of first-party research, offering near real-time insight into shopper demand, comparisons, and decision-making. That's information most retailers are currently leaving on the table." Without conversational commerce, most brands remain in the dark, relying only on clickstream data like time on site or rudimentary search bar activity. New Gen's platform opens the door to millions of direct shopper conversations each month, generating first-party insights that can guide everything from merchandising to pricing. This positions brands to show up consistently across emerging AI shopping platforms, while retaining ownership of the data that fuels those experiences. With backgrounds spanning Stripe, Meta, Bridgewater, and Patreon, co-founders Arena and Behrens combine technical, product, and design expertise to reimagine how brands meet customers in an AI-powered environment. For more information about the platform, visit www.new-gen.ai . About New Gen:

New Gen builds commerce infrastructure that powers conversational shopping experiences across AI chat, generative website, and agentic shopping flows. New Gen transforms static brand product catalogs into structured, AI-readable data, allowing brands to deploy dynamic storefronts with natural language search that are tailored for both human customers and AI shopping agents. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-gen-launches-ai-ready-infrastructure-to-power-fashion-brands-in-the-age-of-agentic-commerce-302550001.html SOURCE New Generation

