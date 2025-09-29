TMCnet News
New Highspot Study Finds AI is Failing Sales Teams
New global research from Highspot, the leading agentic platform for go-to-market (GTM) performance, reveals a deepening crisis in sales and revenue teams. Released today, The Go-To-Market Performance Gap Report finds that while AI adoption is accelerating, there are widespread breakdowns in execution, effectiveness, and alignment - especially among "AI Leapers," organizations that lack the systems to turn insight into action. Read the full report. Key findings include:
"Our new research reveals how organizations are stuck between strategy an execution when it comes to AI and sales enablement," said Robert Wahbe, CEO of Highspot. "These ambitious 'AI Leapers' have invested in AI tools but lack the systems to act with precision. The truth is AI only works when it's aligned with people, process, and performance. Otherwise, you're flying blind and burning out your teams in the process."
Three ways top teams are closing the gap
The report highlights how high-performing companies are driving real outcomes with clearer structure, smarter systems, and practical use of AI:
AI isn't failing, but it's not enough on its own
The report echoes recent findings from McKinsey and S&P Global, which show that AI often underdelivers when deployed without structural readiness or workflow integration. Highspot's research confirms that the promise of AI is real, but only when embedded into frontline decision-making and used through a cohesive GTM system.
Methodology:
Highspot commissioned Dynata to survey 463 senior sales and revenue leaders across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific between June 5-26, 2025.
Read the full report here and join the conversation at Spark 2025, Highspot's annual conference for GTM leaders, taking place October 7-9 in Seattle and online.
