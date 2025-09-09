[September 09, 2025] New Show How Are We Today? Expands the Conversation on Mental Health Tweet

How Are We Today?, an educational program focused on mental health awareness and education, premieres September 15 on Public Television AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Season one of How Are We Today? premieres September 15 on Public Television. How Are We Today? is an educational TV program for ages 12 and up that provides free education, at-home therapeutic techniques and resources for managing mental health conditions. Following in the footsteps of Fred Rogers and other trailblazers of educational programming, the program encourages open discussion on mental health. Each episode follows host Tyler Coe and his neighbors as they navigate the world of mental health conditions and how to address them with practical tools, along with the guidance of resident psychologist Dr. Erin Newins. The inaugural season includes seven episodes, each focusing on a unique mental health challenge such as depression, social anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder and panic attacks. Created by individuals with firsthand experience of mental health challenges, the show features a diverse cast including Tyler Coe and his friends Barbara Dunkelman, Mariel Salcedo and Elyse Willems. "I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 12 years old," shares Tyler Coe. "With 15 years in the entertainment industry and experience with mental illness, I saw an opportunity to create something fresh that can speak to and help all of those who uffer from mental health challenges."



Starting September 15, episodes will be available weekly on the PBS app and air across PBS local affiliates. The Austin-based show is giving residents the chance to tune in early on September 13 at 6 p.m. on Austin PBS. Austin PBS will air the show weekly at 6 p.m. on Saturdays starting September 13 and repeat the program on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. starting September 18. Austin PBS serves as the presenting station and distribution partner for the new series. Emerson is proud to be the largest corporate sponsor of How Are We Today?.

"We believe in building not just better technology, but better communities," said Ron Martin, president, Americas at Emerson. "Our sponsorship of How Are We Today? reinforces our commitment to strengthening our local communities and our support for access to effective mental health resources." For more information about the show, visit howarewetoday.com. Additional resources: To download the free app, go to the app store and search "PBS: Watch TV & Documentaries." It will also be available on PBS YouTube.

How Are We Today? social media: YouTube Instagram

social media: Check out Austin PBS social media for more information on the series: Instagram X Facebook

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, controls systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-show-how-are-we-today-expands-the-conversation-on-mental-health-302550330.html SOURCE Emerson

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]