[September 09, 2025] New Report From Swap Reveals Growing US Tax Compliance Complications Among Top Issues for Online Retailers Tweet

A new report, unveiled today from the commerce operating system, Swap, sheds light on the growing complications of national tax regulations. In a survey of 100 e-commerce and procurement executives at mid-to-large-sized companies, over half say tax compliance is among the most stressful tasks they perform, driven by both the complexity of tax laws and the high stakes of non-compliance. Digital commerce is growing more sophisticated, and more regulated than ever before. From the rapid expansion of cross-border commerce to the introduction of new state-level tax mandates, businesses are navigating a patchwork of rules that often evolve faster than internal compliance teams can keep pace. This complexity not only strains operational resources but also increases the potential cost of errors, making tax strategy a board-level concern for many organizations.



As Trump's global tariff war continues, economic uncertainty, tariffs, new trade policies, and supply chain disruptions are pushing companies to rethink their market strategies. The survey found that 84% of executives are increasing their focus on domestic markets in 2025, with 72% making a significant shift. Nearly three-fourths (74%) cite the negative impact of new international regulations or trade policies as a primary driver. For 71%, focusing on the US will simplify supply chain, inventory, and fulfillment needs, making it a strategic move to avoid global volatility. However, Swap's report found that strict, hard-to-navigate national tax regulations disrupt smooth online retail operations for businesses. The survey also revealed that 68% cite keeping up with varying state tax codes remains a major challenge, closely followed by the risk of lengthy audits (53%), legal action (49%), losing a license to operate (47%), and financial penalties or interest charges (45%). Tax compliance requires significant resources, with most companies using at least four different tools to manage domestic and international requirements. Many spend at least 40 hours per month on these tasks, while 65% are exploring or planning to purchase new automation software, often with artificial intelligence capabilities, to ease the burden.

"Tax compliance has shifted from being a back-office function to a strategic business imperative," said Juan Pellerano-Rendon, Chief Marketing Officer at Swap. "The pace of regulatory change means companies can't simply react - they need proactive systems that anticipate challenges before they become costly problems." About Swap: Founded in 2022 by Sam Atkinson and Zach Bailet, Swap is the e-commerce operating system (OS) designed with the global market in mind. Running all the operations and logistics for hundreds of direct-to-consumer brands on the platform, the all-in-one service consolidates tech stacks so brands can cut costs and grow beyond borders. With a global network of carrier accounts, every pain point in a brand's operations journey - from shipping, tracking, and package-protection, to returns, inventory, and cross-border operations are improved with Swap. To learn more visit Swap Commerce. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909418912/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]