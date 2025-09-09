[September 09, 2025] New Exploremores™ Girl Scout Sandwich Cookie Joins Nationwide Lineup for 2026 Season Tweet

Taking after the classic chocolate treat, the new rocky road ice cream–inspired cookie captures the limitless spirit of exploration that drives Girl Scouts. NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that Exploremores™, a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, will join the lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season. Filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème, Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout. Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the Exploremores cookie nationally, both online and in person at local booths, during the upcoming 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season alongside fan favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®/Caramel deLites®. Each cookie season, through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls push their limits, embrace challenges, think creatively and believe in their own potential. While earning skill-building badges such as the My First Cookie Business, My Cookie Customer and My Cookie Team badges, girls acquire leadership and entrepreneurial tools needed for brighter futures. As entrepreneurs, girls master the ability to set goals, make decisions, manage money, develop people skills and learn business ethics. Every purchase of Exploremores—and the entire lineup of iconic Girl Scout Cookies—helps girls unbox a world of possibilities, one cookie at a time. With each cookie box sold, consumers are supporting Girl Scouts as they learn, grow and thrive through all of life's adventures. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local with Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund life-changing programs, experiences and learnings all year long. To add to the excitement, GSUSA is pleased to welcome Adobe as a national sponsor of the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Through collaboration with Adobe, girls will be encouraged to express their individuality and think creatively to advance their goals this Girl Scout Cookie season. Visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Exploremores and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in your area. Text "Cookies" to 59618 to get the latest Girl Scout Cookie news. Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies. Life's more fun when you explore more! Unbox the future with Girl Scouts by joining the world's largest girl-led organization or learn how to become a volunteer at www.girlscouts.org/join.



We Are Girl Scouts of the USA Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. Join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate.

About Adobe Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit https://www.adobe.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-exploremores-girl-scout-sandwich-cookie-joins-nationwide-lineup-for-2026-season-302548452.html SOURCE GIRL SCOUTS OF THE U.S.A.

