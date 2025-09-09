[September 09, 2025] New Owner of PostalAnnex in San Angelo, Texas Seeks to Connect with His Community, and Provide Support Through Shipping, Office Services and More Tweet

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in San Angelo, TX to new owner, Martin Kastler, Jr. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex. Located at 3371 Knickerbocker Rd. in San Angelo, TX 76904, this PostalAnnex is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies. "I've owned a construction company for years, but 95 percent of customers are commercial businesses and I don't get to work with them face-to-face," said Martin. "Now, I get to serve customers face-to-face while also serving my community. I'm also looking forward to being active in my community by sponsoring a little league team and joining the chamber of commerce," he said. Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry. "We're thrilled to welcome Martin as the new owner of this PostalAnnex and we're excited to see this location continue its tradition of community service," said Patrick Edd, the Chief Executive Officr and President of Annex Brands. "Our franchisees do more than run businesses—they become partners in the communities they call home. We can't wait to see how Martin will make a difference."



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service. For more information about this PostalAnnex, located at 3371 Knickerbocker Rd. in San Angelo, TX 76904, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.postalannex.com/8010.

ABOUT COMPANY: Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com. Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-owner-of-postalannex-in-san-angelo-texas-seeks-to-connect-with-his-community-and-provide-support-through-shipping-office-services-and-more-302550551.html SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.

