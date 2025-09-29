New AI Search Optimization Audit Service Offered by William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency, the nation's leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, today announced the launch of its AI Search Optimization Audit service designed to help clients improve visibility across rapidly expanding AI-driven search platforms.

The agency's service includes benchmark testing against OpenAI's ChatGPT™ and ChatGPT Search™; Google's Google AI Mode™ and Gemini™; and Perplexity™; with Claude™ and DeepSeek™ coming soon. The benchmark testing provides clear insights and customized recommendations to ensure clients' brands are easily foud within these environments and tailored strategies aligned with their overall messaging and communications goals.







"This is a pivotal moment for search," said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. "AI-driven platforms are transforming how audiences find information and our responsibility is to ensure our clients are discoverable in these new channels. By combining innovative technology with our deep industry experience, we're helping clients adapt and thrive as the industry evolves."

The launch of AI Search Optimization Audit reinforces William Mills Agency's commitment to evolution and delivering forward-looking solutions. By staying ahead of market shifts, the agency ensures clients maintain a strong digital presence while capitalizing on new opportunities for growth and engagement.

"Research consistently highlights search as a key driver in how buyers identify solutions," said Scott Mills, president of William Mills Agency. "Therefore, we are offering this service at a competitive price so more people can more quickly address this important shift."

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America's leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit https://www.williammills.com/.

Note: All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. OpenAl as an Al research and deployment company. OpenAl's mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence-AI systems that are generally smarter than humans-benefits all of humanity.

