[September 09, 2025] New ON24 AI Propel+ Easily Transforms Events Into AI-Powered, Global, Omni-Channel Campaigns

(NYSE: ONTF) - ON24, a leading customer engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced the launch of ON24 AI Propel+ a modern, intuitive solution designed to transform first-party engagements like webinars and other virtual events into full-funnel, omni-channel, global campaigns in just hours. With built-in AI-powered content automation and rich first-party customer engagement data, ON24 AI Propel+ enables sales and marketing to launch campaigns faster, scale smarter, and personalize at every step-helping businesses turn engagement into pipeline growth. "Today, marketing and sales professionals face immense pressure to deliver business results faster with fewer resources," said Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24. "ON24 AI Propel+ gives them the speed, AI-powered content capabilities and first-party customer engagement data to compete and win. By turning every virtual engagement into a global, multi-channel campaign, we're helping our customers drive more impact with less effort, propelling growth and business impact in the new era of AI-powered engagement." From A Single Event to Global, Omni-Channel Campaign in Hours ON24 AI Propel+ streamlines setup with pre-built, high-converting templates for registration pages and webinars along with simplified workflows helping to significantly reduce event setup time. Customer-facing teams can run live, simulive and on-demand events with localized captioning enabled. Additionally, when combined with ON24 translation capabilities, these teams can instantly generate AI-powered content assets such as blogs, social copy, nurture pages, video highlights, and eBooks in languages that can multiply audience reach and engagement by delivering multilingual content and campaigns across global audiences. Scale Engagement With AI-Powered Content ON24 AI Propel+ is built with our AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine (ACE) capabilities which automatically repurpose webinars and other virtual events into derivative content and sync first-party engagement data with CRM and MAP systems. Marketing and sales professionals gain actionable insights into attendee behavior-such as viewing time, contnt engagement, and CTAs clicked-allowing for personalized follow-up, better segmentation, and pipeline acceleration.



Designed for Marketing, Sales, Customer Success, and Event Management Teams Unlike lightweight webinar tools or complex enterprise platforms, ON24 AI Propel+ is designed specifically for marketing and other customer-facing teams that need to balance speed, usability, and scale. Key benefits include:

Launch Faster: Pre-built console templates and streamlined workflows reduce campaign preparation and launch.

Scale Smarter: AI-generated content and nurture assets extend reach and propel audience engagement.

Engage Globally: Support localization and translation needs with omni-channel global campaigns and content.

Embeddable Assets: Embed assets for a seamless, branded experience on any webpage with no redirects, supporting always-on access and improved tracking across every embedded experience.

Propel Pipeline: Powerful first-party customer engagement data syncs with CRM/MAPs for lead scoring, segmentation, and revenue impact. Ultimately, ON24 AI Propel+ extends the life of a webinar or other virtual event, transforming such experiences into assets that can fuel omni-channel, global campaigns that continue to engage audiences and drive measurable results well beyond the event. ON24 AI Propel+ enables marketing and other customer-facing teams to easily deliver more frequent, powerful, campaigns tied directly to pipeline goals, while saving time and resources. To learn more about ON24 AI Propel+, join us at our upcoming ON24 Momentum event or visit our website at ON24 AI Propel+. About ON24 ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine our leading first-party experiences with personalization and content as well as capture and act on engagement insights, accelerating the buyer journey and propelling pipeline forward. ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 6 largest global software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 6 largest global pharmaceutical companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com. © 2025 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909784961/en/

