[September 09, 2025] New Semarchy Data Platform Delivers the First Agentic DataOps Experience to Accelerate the Production of Data Products at Scale

Semarchy today announced the launch of the Semarchy Data Platform (SDP), a unified, converged data management, governance and integration platform leveraging DataOps scalability to deliver comprehensive, trusted data products across the enterprise. SDP enables decentralized teams to collaborate, automate, and accelerate the delivery of golden data, APIs, data applications and AI-ready data to address the complex data requirements across the enterprise. A unified data platform to deliver modern data products The Semarchy Data Platform enables users to deliver high value, comprehensive data products across the enterprise at scale. SDP is the only data management platform that delivers a native DataOps experience for data teams, leveraging widely adopted tools like Visual Studio Code (VS Code), Git and common continuous innovation and continuous development (CI/CD) toolchains. This enables teams to use familiar tools to ramp quickly, and deploy with confidence. SDP goes beyond exposing golden data and incorporates developer ready APIs, data steward workflows, end-user data applications, lineage, classification, badges and more, providing the value of a truly converged data platform. SDP also delivers the most comprehensive data products capabilities in the industry, enabling the rapid adoption of rich data products that meet the needs of multiple stakeholders across the organization. Users are able to self-serve and self-discover new data sets that can be used to address their business requirements. SDP also delivers native AI capabilities, including the use of Copilot AI to automate complex data engineering tasks, turning prompts into data products in minutes. It also includes embedded GenAI capabilities to support data stewards in the enrichment and classification of data, while allowing them to define workflows that require a human to approve changes, ensuring that users have full transparency, flexibility and control over their data. Flexible by design The Semarchy Data Platform continues the company's legacy as one of the industry's leading Master Data Management (MDM) solutions. Semarchy provides customers with the flexibility to deploy in a manner that best addresses their business requirements, including SaaS, private cloud, and within data ecosystem providers Snowflake and Microsoft Fabric. SDP eliminates deployment and technology silos, giving customers the flexibility to innovate, govern, and grow as their needs evole.



Ben Werth, CEO at Semarchy, said: "SDP is the first data platform purpose-built for today's accelerating data and AI demands. It enables collaboration, automation, and acceleration across every team that manages, creates, or consumes data." "Trusted data is table stakes. It's the foundation for every strategic data solution that our customers have built. But today, trust alone isn't enough. SDP is the necessary evolution of MDM to deliver data as a product at the scale and velocity required to compete in the AI era. Enterprises need to evolve their data operating models and processes to leverage the same toolkits used for modern software development for a true DataOps approach," Werth continued.

"Organizations are under intense pressure to deliver trusted, AI-ready data at scale, while enabling business and IT teams to collaborate more effectively," said Stewart Bond, Vice President of Data Intelligence and Integration Software Research at IDC. "Semarchy's new Data Platform extends its MDM capabilities into a modern, AI-driven platform built for DataOps. By unifying foundational data management capabilities, augmented with AI and flexible deployment options, Semarchy is helping enterprises accelerate the delivery of data products, reduce risk in AI initiatives, and unlock greater value from their data investments." Built on three core principles SDP is built on three core principles: Delivery of value through comprehensive data products that include capabilities needed by multiple stakeholders, including AI-Ready data, developer APIs, data steward workflows and end-user applications.

Unified design experience (DXP) with native integration within the DataOps ecosystem tools and processes, enabling data teams to adopt quickly and deliver at scale.

Use of agentic design and GenAI capabilities to automate complex data engineering and data stewardship, enabling productivity and speed to value. Craig Gravina, Chief Technology Officer at Semarchy, comments: "The new Semarchy Data Platform helps enterprises address the massive growth in the volume of data initiatives as well as the demand for quality, AI-ready data while also ensuring an emphasis on delivering value to the business." "Today's businesses require the delivery of data products at scale, traditional data management platforms fail to keep pace and lack the rich capabilities needed across data consumers, application development teams, and AI initiatives. SDP introduces the industry's first agentic DataOps-driven experience to help enterprises meet these evolving data demands," added Gravina. The Semarchy Data Platform is currently available. To find out more about SDP and its capabilities, visit https://semarchy.com/platform/. Semarchy will also be hosting a virtual launch event on September 9, 2025 to provide an overview of the new Semarchy Data Platform. This event will be broadcast at 11:00AM ET, 17:00 CET, and 16:00 BST. To attend, please visit the registration link. About Semarchy Semarchy is a recognized leader in modern data management, helping global enterprises turn data into a strategic advantage. The Semarchy Data Platform (SDP) empowers organizations to collaboratively design, govern, and deliver trusted data products and AI-ready data at scale. Built on principles of collaboration, automation, and acceleration, SDP combines master data management with governance, integration, and more - all in one AI-driven platform built with DataOps. Available first as a fully managed SaaS solution and deployable on-premises or across major cloud ecosystems including Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), SDP eliminates silos and reduces risk by letting teams innovate on their own terms. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and New Delhi, India. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250909139657/en/

