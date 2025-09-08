[September 08, 2025] New Trends in Patient Engagement Report: Short-Code Text Messages Driving Patient Frustration, 65 Percent Admit to Ignoring Them Tweet

89% of Patients Are More Likely to Engage With Message From Recognizable, 10-Digit Number, and 66% Say It Increases Likelihood of Attending All Appointments SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artera , a SaaS leader in digital health, has released a new report detailing the direct impact of AI-driven patient engagement on healthcare outcomes and provider success. The report, Trends in Patient Engagement , based on responses from over 1,000 U.S. patients, reveals that poor communication remains a significant barrier to care, with nearly two-thirds of patients willing to switch providers due to ineffective patient-provider engagement. Furthermore, the rise of telemarketing, spam and fraudulent SMS messages from unverified numbers can overwhelm patients, causing them to disengage or miss important communications, underscoring the need for innovative AI-powered solutions. Key Report Findings: Digital Patient Engagement Impacts Loyalty: 63% of patients said they would switch healthcare providers due to poor communication, emphasizing the need for seamless, digital-first experiences akin to retail and banking. Younger patients, ages 17-54, are significantly more likely (73%) to say they'd switch doctors simply because of their customer experience, compared to patients 55 and older (51%) .

Telemarketing, Spam and Fraudulent SMS Messaging on the Rise: 71% of patients report receiving more text messages from unfamiliar numbers that appear to be scams - making it harder to discern legitimate communication. Of that group, 87% of patients say they are less likely to read messages from numbers they don't immediately recognize.

Phone-Based Communication Is Broken: 47% of patients have chosen not to schedule an appointment due to frustrations communicating with their provider's office via phone, leading to worsened health outcomes and missed revenue for providers. In fact, of the patients who've avoided scheduling an appointment due to phone frustrations, 61% said it negatively impacted their health and 40% reported a life-threatening emergency as a dirct result.

of patients have chosen not to schedule an appointment due to frustrations communicating with their provider's office via phone, leading to worsened health outcomes and missed revenue for providers. In fact, of the patients who've avoided scheduling an appointment due to phone frustrations, said it negatively impacted their health and reported a life-threatening emergency as a dirct result. Short-code Messaging Sparks Frustration: 89% of patients who have seen a recent increase in short-code SMS text (which looks like spam) find it disruptive, highlighting growing frustration. 65% of patients who noted they've seen an increase in short-code messages over the last five years admit they often ignore them, and 56% of those who overlook them report missing important information as a result.

Conversational, AI-Powered Messaging Is the Future: 76% of patients want the ability to initiate two-way, AI-driven text messaging on any topic. Providers must look beyond appointment reminders and deploy AI-powered text messaging across the patient journey for a range of use cases such as scheduling, payments, post-visit care and more to meet patient expectations.

of patients want the ability to initiate two-way, AI-driven text messaging on any topic. Providers must look beyond appointment reminders and deploy AI-powered text messaging across the patient journey for a range of use cases such as scheduling, payments, post-visit care and more to meet patient expectations. Long-Code Messaging Improves Compliance: Patients are far more likely to engage, follow care instructions and keep appointments when providers use a familiar, recognizable 10-digit phone number for texting. In fact, if long-code is used, patients report that they would be more likely to: Engage with providers (89%) Make all appointments (66%) Complete pre- and post-appointment instructions (58%) Follow their care plan (43%) Pay their bill on time (41%)





Vulnerable Groups Face Bigger Communication Challenges

The report also found that certain populations — including non-white patients and those with chronic conditions — are disproportionately affected by poor communication, leading to notable health inequities and concerns for providers. Notably, the report found non-white patients are more likely to no-call/no-show for appointments (49%) compared to white patients (32%). This results in missed opportunities for care. In fact, of the non-white patients who've missed an appointment due to frustrations communicating with their provider, 54% report experiencing life-threatening health implications as a direct result, compared to 33% of white patients in the same group. For the full analysis, download the report here . "I see communications as the heartbeat of the entire patient journey. When done well, seamless and intuitive patient communication can dramatically improve satisfaction and adherence," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and co-founder, Artera. "This report validates what we're seeing in the market: healthcare organizations that embrace modern engagement tools — like long-code messaging, branded SMS channels and conversational agents — are differentiating themselves in the market, delivering a consumer experience they can be proud of, and ultimately driving cost savings and revenue growth."

The report offers actionable recommendations and strategies for healthcare providers aiming to enhance patient engagement and drive organizational growth. Click here for more information and to download the full report. *The patient survey was conducted by PureSpectrum, an independent market research firm that gathers insights via online, nonprobability samples collected from panels in the PureSpectrum Marketplace, and all stats are calculated therefrom. For more information on PureSpectrum's methodology, visit purespectrum.com. About Artera

Artera , a SaaS leader in digital health, transforms patient experience with AI-powered virtual agents (voice and text) for every step of the patient journey. Trusted by 1,000+ provider organizations — including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs and federal agencies — engaging 100 million patients annually. Artera's virtual agents support front desk staff to improve patient access including self-scheduling, intake, forms, billing and more. Whether augmenting a team or unleashing a fully autonomous digital workforce, Artera offers multiple virtual agent options to meet healthcare organizations where they are in their AI journey. Artera helps support 2B communications in 109 languages across voice, text and web. A decade of healthcare expertise, powered by AI. For more information, visit www.artera.io. Forward-looking statements: These statements are based on current information and are subject to change without notice. They may not be accurate or reliable, and actual events may differ from those projected.

Disclaimer of responsibility: Artera is not responsible for the correctness, completeness, or accuracy of the statements made herein. Any claims for damages based on the press release are hereby excluded.

Right to make changes: Artera reserves the right to make changes without notice in design, specifications, and models. The only warranty Artera makes is the express written warranty extended on the sale of its service(s) and/or product(s). Report Methodology

1,000+ U.S. patients who are responsible for their own healthcare decisions and have engaged with the healthcare system over the last 12 months. All respondents reported they have communicated with a healthcare provider digitally. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trends-in-patient-engagement-report-short-code-text-messages-driving-patient-frustration-65-percent-admit-to-ignoring-them-302549769.html SOURCE Artera

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]