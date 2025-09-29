TMCnet News
|
New Webcast Series by AI/R Company Subsidiary Everymind Highlights Real-World Use Cases of Generative AI and Automation with Agentforce
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharing real stories and insights about the application of AI, GenAI, and automation with Agentforce in clients. This is the goal of the new webcast Transform AI, created by Everymind, a subsidiary of AI/R Company, in partnership with Salesforce.
Available online, Transform AI is presented as a series of interview-style episodes, featuring specialists and leaders from Everymind’s client brands. Through in-depth conversations, success stories are explored in detail, shedding light on the development process and showcasing tangible results and benefits.
“Transform AI is our way of opening up the conversation around what we're achieving with AI and GenAI through Agentforce. Sitting down with our clients to discuss real transformations adds depth and credibility to the work we're doing,” says Mayra Tinoco, COO of Everymind and the webcast host.
The webcast features six episodes, with guests from companies such as Grupo Primo and Salesforce. The focus is on how Agentforce is being applied to solve business challenges and accelerate innovation driving measurable change, performance gains, and improved user experiences.
Everymind is Salesforce’s number one partner for Agentforce implementation in Latin America, backed by over a decade of experience and deep expertise across all Salesforce clouds, a solid foundation that makes Transform AI a rich and insightful series. Watch all the episodes now.
About Everymind
About AI/R
Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira