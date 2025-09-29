[September 08, 2025] New Webcast Series by AI/R Company Subsidiary Everymind Highlights Real-World Use Cases of Generative AI and Automation with Agentforce Tweet

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharing real stories and insights about the application of AI, GenAI, and automation with Agentforce in clients. This is the goal of the new webcast Transform AI, created by Everymind, a subsidiary of AI/R Company, in partnership with Salesforce. Available online, Transform AI is presented as a series of interview-style episodes, featuring specialists and leaders from Everymind’s client brands. Through in-depth conversations, success stories are explored in detail, shedding light on the development process and showcasing tangible results and benefits. “Transform AI is our way of opening up the conversation around what we're achieving with AI and GenAI through Agentforce. Sitting down with our clients to discuss real transformations adds depth and credibility to the work we're doing,” says Mayra Tinoco, COO of Everymind and the webcast host. The webcast features six episodes, with guests from companies such as Grupo Primo and Salesforce. The focus is on how Agentforce is being applied to solve business challenges and accelerate innovation driving measurable change, performance gains, and improved user experiences.



Everymind is Salesforce’s number one partner for Agentforce implementation in Latin America, backed by over a decade of experience and deep expertise across all Salesforce clouds, a solid foundation that makes Transform AI a rich and insightful series. Watch all the episodes now. About Everymind

A subsidiary of AI/R Company, Everymind is a leader and benchmark in Salesforce implementations, with proven expertise across all Clouds. With strong capabilities in technology and innovation, the company delivers strategic products and accelerators for various industries, grounded in commitment, deep specialization, and meticulous attention to detail. With an innovative organizational culture and a strong focus on agility, Everymind is constantly working to redefine and elevate performance for clients and partners by delivering solutions that create real value and drive sustainable results.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that leverages its powerful ecosystem of proprietary AI platforms and hyper-specialized tech brands to drive the global enterprise revolution. Through its proprietary AI platforms and strategic partner platforms, AI/R is reshaping industries and setting new standards for business innovation and productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent and raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future. Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira

[email protected]





