[September 08, 2025] New Report: Upwards' Child Care Subsidy Program Expands Access, Speeds Payments to Providers, and Lowers Costs for the State Tweet

Since 2022, more than 380 children and their families across Los Angeles and Kern Counties have accessed subsidized child care through the Family Child Care Home Education Network (FCCHEN), operated by Upwards with funding from the California Department of Social Services through the General Child Care and Development (CCTR) program. Families received subsidized care, with tuition partially or fully covered based on income, while providers gained access to coaching, resources, and operational support. In FY 2024-2025 alone, the program helped generate an estimated $6.1 million in economic value, including $3.8 million in wages for parents who were able to stay employed or return to work, and $2.2 million in revenue for child care providers, reflecting a 229% return on investment. By operating 36% below the allowable administrative cost cap, Upwards' FCCHEN program has generated significant efficiencies for caregivers and savings for the state. Its digital infrastructure reduces reimbursement timelines from months to just two days, helping daycare businesses, many of which operate on thin margins, maintain cash flow, pay salaries, and increase trust in a system that has historically been perceived as slow and bureaucratic. In 2022, only one in nine California children eligible for subsidized child care actually received services, underscoring the need for programs that expand access. Families described Upwards' program as "fast and easy to apply," with this speed and reliability shifting the narrative around government subsidy programs and making families more willing to participate. By providing subsidized child care, the program serves asa foundation for family stability and opportunity. Nearly 88% of participating families reported the program helped them keep their jobs, return to work, or pursue education. Parents described relief from the constant worry of child care costs and peace of mind knowing their children were in safe, nurturing environments. One Los Angeles parent shared, "This program has saved my employment and helped sustain our home life."



For providers, consistent enrollment and faster payments have helped keep doors open. In Kern County, Segura Family Child Care grew from four to the licensed maximum of 14 children and hired two assistants, boosting both quality and financial stability. The program has also shown clear gains in child development outcomes. Assessments from fall 2024 to spring 2025 revealed progress in math, science, literacy, and social-emotional skills, with over 70% of preschoolers reaching 'Building' or higher in math operations, measurement, and science documentation, and 93% of dual language learners advancing in English communication.

With expanded state funding, Upwards' program is now extending to Orange County, projected to serve nearly 40 children in its first year. "The Upwards FCCHEN program makes public child care subsidies easier to access," said Jessa Santangelo, VP of Business Development and Community Impact at Upwards. "Families can apply quickly, get care when they need it, and focus on getting or keeping employment without worrying about child care. It's helping parents create better lives for their families while ensuring stability for providers. The expansion to Orange County is a clear testament to the program's success." The full report offers family and provider stories, subsidy metrics, child development outcomes, and early insights from the Orange County expansion. Read it here: upwards.com/page/FCCHEN-impact-report Families interested in enrolling or learning more about subsidized care can visit upwards.com/childcare-assistance/cdss. About Upwards: Upwards (formerly WeeCare) is a technology-driven care solutions company with a mission to make care accessible to all families and empower the caregivers who provide it. Upwards brings together families, care providers, employers, and governments to create new care avenues in real time and uses a data-driven approach to enhance the supply and capacity of the care system. Upwards matches families with caregivers equipped to meet their unique needs and connects families with the resources they need to afford care, whether through government subsidies or workplace benefits. To learn more, visit upwards.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908143142/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]