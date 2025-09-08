[September 08, 2025] New App Revolutionizes Mental Health Training: MHNTI Officially Launches Tweet

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinicians now have a more innovative way to grow. The Mental Health Network & Training Institute (MHNTI) has officially launched a resource that delivers a first-of-its-kind mobile platform designed to empower mental health providers with expert-led, evidence-based training, consultation, and community—all in one app. Founded by two leading voices in the mental health field, Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale and Dr. Lauren Wadsworth, MHNTI fills a long-standing gap in accessible, practical, evidence-based continuing education for therapists, psychologists, social workers, and counselors. "Mental health providers are often overworked and under-resourced. MHNTI is here to change that," said Dr. Wadsworth. "We're creating a space where clinicians can continuously learn, grow, and feel supported by experts who understand the work firsthand." MHNTI Features: CE-eligible trainings from industry leaders

1:1 and group consultations with experts

On-demand courses & live webinars

Licensure and CE reminders

A public-facing "Find a Provider" tool for visibility

Free & subscription tiers for flexible access

Institutional memberships What sets MHNTI apart is its direct connection to the nation's leading mental health experts. The platform brings together a curated network of top clinicians, researchers, and thought leaders—all in one place. Additionally, MHNTI serves as a central hub fr media and news outlets seeking expert commentary on mental health topics, making these platform leaders readily accessible for interviews, panels, and public engagement.



"We built MHNTI for the clinicians craving meaningful, ongoing training that fits real-life schedules," said Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale, Director of the OCD Institute of Texas, adjunct faculty at Baylor College of Medicine, and a globally recognized authority on obsessive-compulsive disorder. "MHNTI is more than an app. It's a movement to support mental health professionals at every career stage." Dr. McIngvale, diagnosed with OCD at age 12 and now one of the most prominent clinician-advocates in the country, brings unmatched expertise in OCD treatment, training, and advocacy. She has over 35 peer-reviewed articles and more than 320 presentations and talks on the topic. McIngvale was the first ever national spokesperson for the IOCDF and has appeared across national and local media outlets as a recognized clinical leader in the field.

Her co-founder, Dr. Lauren Wadsworth, is a licensed clinical psychologist and entrepreneur who has co- authored 30+ peer-reviewed journal articles and is a prominent speaker. She is a leader in identity related training, and founder of multiple psychology clinics including Genesee Valley Psychology and Meridian Psychology Practice. Dr. Wadsworth is passionate about increasing access to premier education in rural communities. She co- authored Did That Just Happen?!, an award winning book on inclusive practices and is an internationally sought-after speaker on mental health, identity, and inclusive care. Available now in the App Store, Google Play, and desktop, MHNTI is already being adopted by clinicians, training programs, and behavioral health organizations seeking scalable, high-quality professional development. With its official launch, MHNTI is poised to become a leading force in making evidence-based mental health education accessible to all—empowering individuals, institutions, and communities to foster lasting, transformative care spanning all sectors. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-revolutionizes-mental-health-training-mhnti-officially-launches-302548759.html SOURCE Mental Health Network & Training Institute

