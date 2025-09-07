[September 07, 2025] New Silver Launches in California and Boston Tweet

New regional leaders bring investor-first expertise to local lending WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Silver, a leading lending platform for real estate investors, has expanded into California and Boston, appointing Daniel Goldberg and Evan Moyer as Regional Sales Leaders to lead growth in these strategic markets. Goldberg, who will lead the California region, brings over 19 years of experience in financial markets and real estate lending. His background includes time at Wall Street banks and hedge funds, founding a commodities futures trading fund, and managing loan origination and underwriting for bridge and DSCR lending platforms. "California is among the most lucrative and competitive markets in the country. My goal is to help investors move quickly, structure deals strategically, and help them scale their busineses," said Goldberg.



In Boston, Moyer steps in with 7 years of lending experience, including fix-and-flip, rental, and DSCR. He previously covered hard money lending at scale and owns a rental portfolio, giving him first-hand insight into the needs of real estate investors. "I understand what it takes to grow a real estate business, not just as a lender, but from personal experience," said Moyer. "That perspective allows me to serve investors with the kind of support I would expect."

The dual expansion highlights New Silver's commitment to building regional relationships while scaling its national reach through data-driven lending and fast financing. "Our mission is to provide real estate investors with efficient and accessible capital, and now we're bringing that to two of the most active markets in the country," said Kirill Bensonoff, CEO of New Silver. "With Daniel and Evan leading the way, we're deepening local relationships while scaling nationally." About New Silver: New Silver is a fintech company with a mission - helping to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient and flexible capital to real estate investors. New Silver uses data and technology to provide their clients with fast approvals and certainty of execution while maintaining high-touch customer service to wow them across the entirety of their journey. The growing company is headquartered in CT, with a global presence. New Silver is driven by their goal to be the fastest lender in the US, so they move quickly, but carefully. Innovation is the name of the game and no idea is too out of the box for them because their motto is: Financing Outside The Box. For more information, users can visit www.newsilver.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2766629/New_Silver_Logo.jpg View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-silver-launches-in-california-and-boston-302548511.html SOURCE New Silver

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]