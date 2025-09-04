[September 04, 2025] New Real-World Study Seeking 500 Participants for At-Home Focus, Energy, and Mood Studies Tweet

The Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP) and MoreBetter are building on findings from previous real-world studies on various dietary supplement formulas, and their reported benefit for clarity, focus, and energy. Eligible adults will receive a free 2–3 week product supply from the study sponsor. The study sponsor is disclosed to study participants upon confirmed eligibility in the study, at which point participants can opt out of the study. NAP and MoreBetter serve as the contract research organization hired to facilitate design, data collection, analysis and communication — NAP and MoreBetter do not sponsor the studies. PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP) and MoreBetter today announced enrollment for four new voluntary, non-interventional, self-reported consumer studies to understand real-world use of dietary supplement formulas in daily life—for energy, to relax, as a coffee replacement, and as a pre-workout tool. Participation in any study is voluntary and study participants can opt out of the study at any time. Each study runs 3–4 weeks, is conducted entirely at home, and uses brief text-message check-ins to capture day-to-day experiences. Eligible participants will receive a free 2–3 week product supply from the study sponsor. The research being conducted in this study focuses on real-world use and consumer-reported outcomes rather than clinical endpoints; findings will inform consumers, brands, and researchers with practical evidence on the use and effects of the products being used in the study. Early Findings Inform What Comes Next Two prior real-world studies from NAP and MoreBetter provide early signals worth exploring, related to statistically significant changes in focus & energy, and one related to performance on mood Highlights:



Participants in the first prior study reported: difficulty thinking clearly decreased 22.97% ; task-focus improved 27.71% ; mind-drift decreased 22.29% ; energy improved 24.76% ; 63.4% felt less exhausted and 65.9% felt more productive.





difficulty thinking clearly decreased ; task-focus improved ; mind-drift decreased ; energy improved ; felt less exhausted and felt more productive. Participants in the second prior study reported: WHO-5 well-being scores improved 25.37%; reported energy up 20.48%; productive hours increased 34.72%. Observational, self-reported data; not clinical endpoints. Statements not evaluated by the FDA.

"The early real-world data gives us reason to continue studying multiple different dietary supplement products that are based in the traditional use cases in everyday contexts," said Dr. Miyabe Shields, PhD, co-founder of the Network of Applied Pharmacognosy. "By centering our studies on real-world use, we can find key components of dose, timing, and use-case differences that can help optimize the potential of these products." "Dietary supplements today face a lot of stigma and open questions related to dosing and effects," said Tyler Dautrich, COO of MoreBetter. "Our goal in working with high quality brands and manufacturers is to collect high-quality, real-world data so adults can make informed decisions. The more transparent we are about our research methods and outcomes, the more useful this information becomes to consumers, brands, regulators, and public health stakeholders." How to Participate Adults 22+ can complete a brief screening at mystudi.es/enroll to determine eligibility. Qualified participants will have the opportunity to select which study they'd like to participate in. Learn more and check eligibility: mystudi.es/enroll About MoreBetter MoreBetter is a software-enabled contract research organization (CRO) specializing in Real-World Data collection on the use and performance of functional ingredients and consumer wellness products. Clients include dietary supplement manufacturers, federal and state government agencies, and global academic researchers. MoreBetter's mission is to empower consumers to make data-informed decisions in pursuit of better personal health and wellness. Learn more at www.morebetter.ltd . About Network of Applied Pharmacognosy The Network of Applied Pharmacognosy (NAP) is a non-profit founded in 2023 by Dr. Riley Kirk, PhD and Dr. Miyabe Shields, PhD that aims to bridge the gap between academic research, the evolving cannabis, psychedelics, and natural products industries, and the community of patients and consumers who benefit from these medicines to amplify the immediate impact of research and education in rapidly evolving spaces. Learn more at appliedpharmacognosy.org Media Contact Tyler Dautrich, COO

Media Contact Tyler Dautrich, COO
[email protected]

