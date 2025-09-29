[August 13, 2025] New Survey Report Shows that Business and Professional Services Organizations Grapple with Networking and Security Challenges as they Pivot to Cloud and SaaS Tweet

Aryaka®, the leader in and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced the results of a new survey report exploring networking and security trends in the business and professional services sector. The data shows that services firms are grappling with significant new networking and security challenges as they increasingly transition towards digital-first operations. The report ("The State of Network Security in Business and Professional Services"), commissioned by Aryaka, surveyed senior IT and infrastructure leaders working in the industry. The business services sector is evolving to accommodate modern business needs. Legal, consulting, HR, property management, and other services companies are delivering solutions through the cloud and ramping up SaaS adoption to support remote and hybrid work. These decentralized, complex, cloud-based environments are harder to secure than traditional environments, introducing a range of new attack surfaces. Resource-constrained IT teams are struggling to protect apps and infrastructure in these settings, which can grow quickly in scale. SaaS Performance and Security Demands Vex Strained IT Teams Services organizations are looking to modernize their networks to support remote and hybrid work while ensuring consistent service quality across cloud-native applications and client-facing platforms. Survey respondents said their top strategic networking and security priority was improving application and SaaS performance (72%), followed by gaining network and security observability (68%) and simplifying operations and reducing IT burden (48%). These priorities underscore that the sector is optimizing for user experience and operational agility. But day-to-day networking and security hurdles are making it difficult to accomplish these strategic goals. Overall, complexity and staffing gaps have created blind spots for services firms that affect both performance and protection. When asked about top networking and security challenges, respondents identified the following: Securing SaaS and public cloud apps (66%)

Managing remote user access and latency (58%)

Operating with limited internal IT staff (54%)

Managing too many vendos/support contracts (46%)

Gaps in performance and threat visibility (43%)



Unified SASE Simplifies Networking and Security Efforts

Services organizations are moving to solve these network performance and security issues by deploying Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions, with 44% of respondents planning to adopt SASE in the next 12 months. These companies hope to unify security and network policy enforcement, improve user experience across SaaS and cloud, and reduce burden on internal IT teams. "Professional services firms are under immense pressure to deliver seamless digital experiences while protecting an extremely sophisticated and decentralized environment. This survey confirms what we're hearing from the market every day: IT teams are overwhelmed by SaaS technology sprawl, latency issues, and managing disparate security solutions," said Ken Rutsky, CMO, Aryaka. "At Aryaka, we're helping these organizations modernize with a unified approach that simplifies operations, boosts performance, and strengthens security from the edge to cloud and back." Kleinfelder, an engineering, environmental consulting, and business services firm, leveraged Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service to accelerate SaaS performance and ease IT burden. The company had grown from 1,000 to 3,000+ users through M&A, creating heavy network strain across global offices. In addition, SaaS performance dipped, and IT was overwhelmed by growing support demand. After deploying Aryaka, Kleinfelder achieved seamless app performance across global users and freed up its IT team to focus on strategic initiatives, resulting in higher employee satisfaction and productivity Download the Full Report To learn more about networking and security challenges and trends in business and professional services, go here to download the full report. About Aryaka Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique converged network security journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813091616/en/

