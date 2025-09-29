[August 05, 2025] New Lantern Expands AI Radiology Platform with Mammography and PET/CT Viewers Tweet

New Lantern, the first AI-native complete radiology solution, today announced the launch of two specialized viewer modes: the Mammography Viewer Mode and PET/CT Viewer Mode. These solutions address bottlenecks in breast imaging and breast and PET/CT imaging, delivering the company's signature sub-second load times and AI-powered automation, called Curie, to all imaging modalities. With these additions, the company now serves the full spectrum of imaging modalities, delivering the only complete AI radiology solution that eliminates the need for radiologists to navigate multiple platforms. Addressing Critical Market Gaps in Specialized Imaging Radiologists are drowning in slow, outdated imaging systems, where 3D mammography studies and priors can take minutes to load on legacy platforms compared to New Lantern's sub-second performance. With breast cancer screening rates increasing and a shortage of specialized radiologists, these bottlenecks impact patient care and physician productivity. "Mammography software is stuck in 2000," said New Lantern Founder and CEO Shiva Suri. "Radiologists waste more time waiting for images to load than actually interpreting them. New Lantern flips this script with the fastest pre-cached load times and moreover lets radiologists focus on diagnosis, while Curie automates reporting tasks which traditionally slow radiologiss down."



Purpose-Built for Specialized Imaging Excellence New Lantern's Mammography Viewer Mode delivers a high-performance, diagnostic experience tailored specifically for breast imaging workflows. Optimized for both 2D and 3D mammography (tomosynthesis), the viewer includes:

Multi-modality comparison (2D/3D mammography, ultrasound, MRI)

Prior study synchronization for seamless comparison workflows

AI-assisted annotation that integrate directly into reports in radiologist's language

Built-in hanging protocols for screening and diagnostic workflows

CAD overlay support for enhanced diagnostic confidence New Lantern's AI Radiology Resident Curie automates laterality and quadrant information in the report so radiologists can spend time focusing on more pertinent findings rather than documentation. The PET/CT Viewer Mode powers fused imaging with real-time scrolling, synchronized multiplanar views, and SUV calculations. Designed specifically for oncology workflows, the viewer features: Fused PET/CT display options

One click lesion tracking with AI assisted reporting across multiple studies for longitudinal care, delivering significant time savings through automated prior navigation and tagging

Synchronized multiplanar reconstruction (MPR) between current and priors for comprehensive analysis New Lantern's Mammography Viewer Mode and the PET/CT Viewer Mode are available today. Both solutions are integrated into the company's existing cloud-native platform, requiring no additional hardware or complex installations. Radiology practices interested in learning more about the new viewer modes can get in touch with the New Lantern team here. About New Lantern New Lantern is the AI copilot for radiologists. Founded in 2021, the company has built the first complete AI radiology suite that automates key imaging and reporting workflows. New Lantern is backed by investors including Benchmark, Afore Capital, Anthology Fund, Neo, SV Angel, Guillermo Rauch, Amjad Masad, Saji Wickramasekara, Jay Kreps, and Gokul Rajaram, among others. For more information, please visit newlantern.ai. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250805492993/en/

