[July 23, 2025] New AI Assistant Routines Helps Caregivers Check on Seniors Remotely, Without Invading Privacy

A new AI elder care assistant will bring peace of mind to seniors, their families, and caregivers. That's the promise of Routines, a new solution that helps families check on aging loved ones from afar. Combining privacy-first sensors and AI chat, Routines makes it easy for families to know if elders are sticking to their routines or if something is off - all without invading privacy. Remote Caregiving 90% of U.S. adults over 65 years old want to age in place, according to an AARP study.1 As they age, adult children and other family members often become the first line of defense, with 73% of older Americans saying they'd prefer to receive care in-home from friends or family.2 Yet with 44% of U.S. adults living more than an hour away from most relatives, that care structure can be challenging to maintain.3 "For elders, routines are everything," explains elder care expert Ashley Donato from Serving Spirit Home Care. "We see it every day: a regular routine helps elders who live at home stay independent and helps those in senior care facilities stay healthy by ensuring care is consistently given at the right time." Conversational Updates Routines uses an always-on radar sensor - no cameras, microphones or wearables - to detect the presence of people in different parts of the home. In its first few days, Routines will learn the patterns that make up someone's day: when they usually wake up and go to bed, time spent preparing and eating meals, and the arrival of caretakers throughout the day. After that, family members and caregivers can ask Routines via an AI-powered chat interface whether mom, dad or grandparent's day is going as planned. Routines will also proactively flag if there's been a major deviation from the daily schedule, such as in-home caregivers not showing up at their scheduled time, elders leaving their home unexpectedly or an unusual number of middle-of-the-night wakeups. Users can then call or message their loved one for an immediate, personal check-in. Andrew Farah, creator of Routines, added: "I've experienced first-hand how hard it is to balance a senior's desire for independence with a family's need to stay informed of their wellbeing. Routines is designed to ease that burden. It offers peace of mind when stopping by quickly isn't an option and provides reassurance when silence feels uncertain." Available Fall 2025 Routines uses a small sensor, 3.25" x 3.25". It can be installed by anyone in just a few minutes and runs on power, not batteries, so doesn't require daily charging that's easy to forget. Routines is built by Density, a leader in occupancy analytics with millions of square feet under measurement globally. This is Density's first product in the elder care space. Routines will be available online Fall 2025, starting at $99 per sensor and $10 per month.







